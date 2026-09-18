SCN Challenge: NFL Week 1 Review, Week 2 Preview

We broke down the SCN Challenge last week in our preview, so check it out if you need a refresher.

In the SCN Challenge, we are combining Fantasy Football and card collecting for a season-long league of content creators, football fans, and card collectors to see who can have the best portfolio over the course of the season.

Week 1 Review

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws in the third quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Basically, if you had Caleb Williams, you are doing well. There's some nuance to it, but unsurpring the four managers that had Caleb Williams cards are the top four.

SCN Challenge Week 1 Standings | SCN Challenge

Looking at the standings, Doug Plagens of Nonsense on Ice leads the way. His Caleb Williams Optic Preview Red Wave PSA 10 is up big, but so is his 1998 Bowman Randy Moss Interstate PSA 10, which is about to win Doug the entire competition. He got it at a Card Ladder Value of $326 to start the competition, but it is already up to $369 after a sale of $1,025. The card should give Doug a commanding lead.

Looking at the standings, I'm in third place behind Jason Otero from The BallCard Show. We both had similar profiles for what we wanted in our players, so it isn't surprising that we are near the top of the standings, especially since Caleb Williams, Josh Allen, and Tyler Shough all had solid weeks.

I think the most impressive part of the competition is that only three competitors are down after the first week, and while Gary LeMaster is in last place, he's got solid players who shouldn't be down for long. Justin Jefferson shouldn't be down for long after an impressive Week 1 with Carson Wentz filling in after Kyler Murray got injured.

The First Waiver Move

As always with fantasy football, there are waivers.

Tyler Shough Topps Chrome PSA 10 | Card Ladder

It only took one week for our first move to happen. Jason Otero swapped out A.J. Brown for Tyler Shough's 2025 Topps Chrome Base Card, PSA 10, valued at $87.

Looking Ahead to Week 2

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Bills-Lions game behind us, we're already off to a strong start in Week 2. We should see the value of guys like Josh Allen, Jared Goff, and Jahmyr Gibbs rise after their big primetime performances.

Who needs a rebound in Week 2? Four managers have Justin Herbert, and a matchup against the Raiders is just what the doctor ordered after a rough showing in Week 1. Another player needing a bounce-back is Matt Stafford after the Rams all but no-showed in Australia.

So, who will be on top after Week 2? Check back in next week.