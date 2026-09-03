Top 4 Players to Buy Low on Heading into NFL Week 1

The NFL season is almost here. As we look ahead to Week 1, we want to start by looking at the four quarterbacks who could see their market rise with a big Week 1. These guys may have had a down offseason or 2025 in general.

Either way, they could be rebound candidates for 2026.

4) QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough Kaboom PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Coming off the year he had, you think there would be more excitement for Tyler Shough, but the market seems to be undervaluing the Saints in general. The early-season loss of No. 8 pick WR Jordyn Tyson isn't ideal, but the Saints brought in former Browns third-round pick Cedric Tillman this week as well.

Looking at Shough's Kaboom market, only 1 PSA 10 has sold this year, but a few PSA 9s have. In July, a PSA 9 Kaboom set the record at $3,120, but the last two sales have been significantly lower, including a $2,220 sale in late August. As collectors ramp up their spending on players, Shough is seeing a decrease in his market.

It's an interesting dynamic, but one that Shough could reverse rather quickly with a Week 1 matchup against Detroit. The Lions aren't considered NFC favorites anymore, but they should still be a playoff team. If the Saints, and Shough in particular, pull off the upset of the Lions, it should bring a spark back to the Shough market.

3) QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott Prizm Silver PSA 10 | Card Ladder

The market is down on Dak Prescott in general over the last few years. After spending much of 2021 with this card hovering above $1,000, it has spent the last 9 months hovering under $200. However, over the last week, we've now seen multiple sales over $220, and as high as $275. Prescott is down 6% year over year, but up over the last six months, as the sales on this card can corroborate.

Is the market buying back in, even slightly, on Dak Prescott, or are they anticipating a big Week 1 in primetime against the Giants? Tough to say, but Prescott is one name worth monitoring these first few weeks, as the Cowboys' offense should be great again, and the defense should be improved in 2026.

2) QB C.J. Stroud, Texans

C.J. Stroud Prizm Silver PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Well, it will be hard for this card to go any lower. At its peak, this 2023 Prizm Silver PSA 10 for C.J. Stroud sold for nearly $1,500, but was consistently in the $900-$950 range. The last few sales, though, have been in the $375-$400 range.

Overall, Stroud's market is down 22% year over year, but has leveled off over the last month as the panic selling that took place after his playoff appearance to end the Texans' season faded away.

While Stroud may never carry a team to a Super Bowl, he certainly has the opportunity to turn his image around quickly in 2026 with a matchup against the Bills in Week 1. No one has more to gain this week than Stroud. A big performance against the Bills could turn his market around, and with that defense, could give the Texans a huge win in Week 1 to set them up for a deep run in the Playoffs.

1) QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Jalen Hurts Silver Prizm PSA 10 | Card Ladder

As a Washington fan, it pains me to include Hurts on this list because of the implications for Week 1. However, as a realistic Washington fan, I know Hurts is going to have a chip on his shoulder after a pretty brutal offseason for him and the offense.

Hurts' market is down 24% year over year, so it was a bit surprising to see his 2020 Prizm Silver PSA 10 rebounding while a lot of his other cards have not yet. The Prizm Silver hit a low point at $324 after the season, but is already back up to $650.

While the hype on Hurts has died down, opening the season against a Washington team that looked dreadful all preseason, breaking in two new coordinators, rebuilding their offensive line on the fly, and missing their only good cornerback to open the season is about the softest landing possible for Hurts. Even without WR AJ Brown.

Will these cards double overnight with big games? No, but these are definitely cards to buy low on right now, ahead of the start of the season.