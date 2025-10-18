September’s Hottest Sports and Collectible Trends on eBay

There’s no doubt that September was a whirlwind of a month across the world of professional sports as we not only witnessed the 2025 NFL season kick off but also saw the WNBA and MLB regular seasons begin to wind down. With nearly every major sport in full swing, collectors from near and far flocked to eBay and drove a surge in search trends that were amplified by both fan-based passion and collector-driven spending.

Leading the charge across eBay’s collectibles category for September were some of the most iconic and in-demand names across professional sports. For example, the five most-searched athletes were Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shohei Ohtani, JJ McCarthy, and Jayden Daniels, all of whom represented a solid mix of legendary greatness coupled with the intrigue of a number of notable rising-stars. The growing attention around JJ McCarthy and Jayden Daniels, speaks to the continued demand of the football card market heading into the first weeks of the 2025 NFL season.

When it came to the quarterback category specifically, the most-searched names were JJ McCarthy, Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, Josh Allen, and Drake Maye. This list blends established NFL superstars with as well as a rookie sensation and directly reflects how collectors are balancing long-term investments with the excitement of emerging talent.

Vintage NFL collectibles and gear also demonstrated a major rebound. Searches for vintage Philadelphia Eagles gear spiked more than 430%, while vintage Buffalo Bills apparel surged over 320% compared to similar searches throughout the month of August. These vintage trends are a clear indicator that fans are not only chasing new releases but are also intrigued by the thought of own classic memorabilia.

When it came to card-specific search trends, such as those QBs who have demonstrated an early-season upside, Baker Mayfield and Justin Herbert rookie cards each saw more than a 220% increase in their related searches when compared to the month earlier.

On the new release side of the coin, 2025 Bowman Chrome Baseball jumped over 950%, 2025 Donruss Football exploded by 1500%, and 2025 Topps Chrome Disney rocketed an incredible 2400%, all signaling how the enthusiasm of a new set release can shape the collectibles marketplace.

Outside of sports cards, pop culture and non-sports cards also played a solid part. For example, Pokémon Mega Evolution searches soared over 840% while Nendoroids (those chibi-style figurines beloved by anime fans worldwide) grew 170%.

Adding to the momentum, eBay announced its partnership with the McLaren F1 Team ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix to auction an array of rare Formula 1 collectibles, trading cards, and even cars. Interest in F1 memorabilia has been accelerating and as a result of this surge searches for F1 cards rose more than 50% in the first half of 2025 compared to last year.

The auction, which runs through October 21, features standout pieces such as a 2020 Topps Dynasty Lando Norris 1/1 Jumbo Zipper Patch Auto, a 2022 Topps Chrome Superfractor Norris 1/1, a 2017 Fernando Alonso McLaren MCL32 Show Car, and a 1984 Alain Prost race-worn McLaren suit.

From old school vintage football to modern Formula 1 and even Pokémon, eBay’s September data makes one thing very clear, the global collectibles marketplace is more energized, more diversified, and more competitive than ever.

