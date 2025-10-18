1951 Topps Turns 75: Time for a New Baseball TCG

Four brothers, the Shorins, founded a chewing gum business in Brooklyn in 1938. They named the company “Topps” to show the world their ambition to be at the “tops” of the chewing gum market.

To sell more gum, the company released its first set of baseball cards in 1951. In many ways, the set more closely resembled Pokémon cards than the baseball cards we are used to today.

The set was designed as a card game, with actions like ball, strike, single, or double printed on the front of the cards. Just like playing cards, the cards either had Blue Backs or Red Backs, with 52 cards in each set. Players of the 1951 Topps game would turn over one card at a time to reveal the result of each pitch. A game of chance would ensue.

Vintage Baseball Card Collectors Still Love 1951 Topps

The game-based gimmick and the 1951 set didn’t work out for a multitude of reasons. Compared to the beautiful 1952 Topps cards, the 1951 set lacked aesthetic appeal and a coolness factor. Black-and-white images of the players were featured on the front of the cards, which were small with rounded corners. Additionally, the set lacked star power. Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays rookie cards were noticeably absent. (Both rookie cards were present in the more established 1951 Bowman set instead.)

Vintage Baseball Card Collectors Still Love 1951 Topps

1951 Topps has many redeemable qualities and awesome cards. The 1951 Topps Yogi Berra is special because it is card #1 in the set, making it the "first Topps card." Additionally, 1951 Topps has the great Monte Irvin's rookie card. Irvin was a Hall of Famer who excelled in the MLB and Negro Leagues.

Furthermore, a very rare and sought after subset called "Connie Mack All-Star" cards were part of 1951 Topps. This subset included cards for Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Honus Wagner, among others.

The trading card game aspect of 1951 Topps wasn't a hit. but that doesn't mean Topps should abandon their TCG roots. There are many reasons why a Topps baseball trading card game would be a great idea.

1. Trading Card Games Would Bring the Baseball Card Community Together

Topps has had a lot of success with special events like "Hobby Rip Night" that center around breaking and opening packs. Trade nights are also incredibly popular at card shops and card shows around the country. An even bigger and better event could center around a competitive Topps trading card game. If Fanatics incentivized the games with rewards (like packs, special promo cards, or memorabilia), even more people would get involved.

Many hobby shops and other places that sell sports cards are already set up with tables for Pokémon and other TCG events. A fun and competitive trading card game would bring more people into the baseball card hobby. Some Pokémon card fans just play the game; they don't view the cards as collectables. A new segment of like-minded baseball card fans could follow this example.

2. Base Cards Would No Longer Be Useless

Base cards today often get thrown in the garbage. One of the biggest downsides to modern baseball card collecting is that over 90% of cards pulled out of packs are basically worthless. Many sports card shops give away base cards for free to kids, and often times kids don't even want them. 2026 Topps base cards could have some actual utility if they could be used in a trading card game.

3. Baseball Card TCG Has Worked in the Past

MLB Showdown was a baseball card TCG that had a large following of die-hard fans in the early 2000s. While it never quite became mainstream, it was a popular game among serious baseball fans. MLB Showdown was created by Wizards of the Coast, the same company behind the Pokemon and Magic the Gathering trading card games.



MLB Showdown had regional and national tournaments, with winners getting MLB season tickets as rewards. The possibilities are endless for what Topps (owned by Fanatics) can do to incentivize players to join tournaments.

4. 2026 Cards Could Still Look Cool with a TCG Style

The 1951 Topps cards were a flop partly because of their design, but that doesn't mean a TCG card has to look bad. Pokémon cards arguably have more creative and aesthetically pleasing designs than baseball cards do. This is with TCG instructions all over their cards.



2026 should pay homage to the 1951 Topps roots. but add some modern flair and color that kids would love. If a card looks "cool," there is a much better chance that it will be popular. Many view their baseball and Pokémon cards as mini works of art.

