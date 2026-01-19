SGA Investment Cards: 4 Value Buys of The 2026 MVP Favorite

NBA MVP and Sportsperson of the year are two of the most recent accolades for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, one of the most exciting basketball players on the planet. Fresh off his first NBA Championship with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the team looking well positioned to add more trophies over the next several years, the sky's the limit for SGA. Of course, with all the success comes an increase in card prices; many of the premium and iconic cards such as patch autos are out of most collectors' reach. There are, however, good alternatives for SGA fans and collectors on a budget.

PANINI PRIZM MOSAIC 2018 SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER

2018 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Panini Prizm Mosaic | CardLadder

As is the norm in today's card market, there are always "base" cards of each player and then seemingly countless parallels, which become more expensive depending on the print run. SGA's base card in the Panini Prizm Mosaic set shows the guard bringing the ball up the floor.A copy in gem-mint condition can be had for under $300.

PANINI DONRUSS 2018 SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER

2018 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Donruss | CardLadder

Donruss' iconic "Rated Rookie" logo has been around for decades now - there's something about seeing those words on a future star's card. SGA's base card is surprisingly affordable - those willing to look past the more expensive Optic version can have a copy like this one above for around $175.

TOPPS CHROME LET'S GO 2025 SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER

2025 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Topps Chrome Let's Go | CardLadder

As most collectors know, Topps finally has the license again to produce basketball cards - the Topps Chrome product received a lot of hype and sold out in minutes. The "Let's Go" insert shows SGA in his element - there's pure joy on his face. This card is a bit more expensive than the others on this list but still be had in raw form for under $1,000.

PANINI PRIZM 2018 SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER

2018 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Panini Prizm | CardLadder

SGA's base Panini Prizm card is already becoming iconic for basketball card collectors - most recognize it immediately. Prizm is also well known for its multiple parallels, each becoming more expensive than the last. The silver version is approaching $2,000 but the base card can still be had for close to $200.

