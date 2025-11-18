Shohei Ohtani Logoman patch from big performance to be made into a card

Shohei Ohtani put on what could be one of the greatest baseball performances in baseball history in game four of the NLDS when he hit three home runs and pitched to 10 strikeouts against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Topps announced via their social media channels that the logoman patch from his game-worn pants will be turned into a 1-of-1 autographed card.

The black-heavy card, featuring his signature in gold ink, is a Topps Dynasty Black trading card and will be inserted into a random pack in the 2025 Topps MLB MVP Collection, according to the Facebook post.

The card itself says above the patch '2025 NLDS Game 4 Pants' which may be one of the first times that kind of detail has been included on the front of a card.

According to the Topps product page, the MLB MVP Collection celebrates both Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. It's a limited edition release that features five encased cards. Each card will be numbered to 99 or lower with a hit of 75 or lower to be guaranteed. There will be a plethora of other auto graphed and relic cards for collectors to pull.

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani will get a dedicated set in honor of their MVP awards, called the MLB MVP Collection. | Topps https://tinyurl.com/4zne4tdm

According to the site, the product opens for pre-order on November 20, 2025 at 12 p.m. EST.

