MLB award winners get special gold logoman patches for 2026

Topps has announced that the winners of the three big player awards for Major League Baseball will get to wear special gold-stitched logoman patches during the 2026 season. The announcement was made via their social media channels.

This bold move mirrors what Topps has already done for the 2025-26 season with the NBA. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Evan Mobley, and Stephon Castle all have Gold Logoman patches on their jerseys this year after being named MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and Rookie of the Year respectively.

MVPs Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, along with Cy Young winners (Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal) and Rookie of the Year winners (Nick Kurtz and Drake Baldwin), will get the special patches, which according to Topps, will eventually be turned into ultra-rare patch auto cards.

These game-worn patches will be featured in unique autographed Logoman trading cards 🔥 — Topps (@Topps) November 16, 2025

Each player has multiple copies of each style of jerseys, so there will should be numerous copies of the gold logoman patches. However, it's not known if every patch from every jersey will be used. But it will most likely not be a 1-of-1 type patch auto card like the rookie debut patch auto cards.

What is also unknown is what product these special cards will be included. The rookie debut auto patch cards have always been in the Topps Chrome Update product. Topps undoubtably would want to increase the demand for a product with these new, gold logoman patch cards, so it would be surprising to see them put it in the same product with the rookie debut patch auto cards.

