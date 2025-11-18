MLB award winners get special gold logoman patches for 2026
Topps has announced that the winners of the three big player awards for Major League Baseball will get to wear special gold-stitched logoman patches during the 2026 season. The announcement was made via their social media channels.
This bold move mirrors what Topps has already done for the 2025-26 season with the NBA. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Evan Mobley, and Stephon Castle all have Gold Logoman patches on their jerseys this year after being named MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and Rookie of the Year respectively.
RELATED: NBA award winners to wear Gold Logoman for "ultra-rare" cards
MVPs Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, along with Cy Young winners (Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal) and Rookie of the Year winners (Nick Kurtz and Drake Baldwin), will get the special patches, which according to Topps, will eventually be turned into ultra-rare patch auto cards.
Each player has multiple copies of each style of jerseys, so there will should be numerous copies of the gold logoman patches. However, it's not known if every patch from every jersey will be used. But it will most likely not be a 1-of-1 type patch auto card like the rookie debut patch auto cards.
What is also unknown is what product these special cards will be included. The rookie debut auto patch cards have always been in the Topps Chrome Update product. Topps undoubtably would want to increase the demand for a product with these new, gold logoman patch cards, so it would be surprising to see them put it in the same product with the rookie debut patch auto cards.
After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz