Exclusive Topps Basketball release hitting shelves on Black Friday

With the NBA season underway, certain teams and starting to separate themselves from the pack, and some of the rookies from this year's class are starting to stand out above the rest. Two such names are Cooper Flagg and VJ Edgecombe. Both were on the checklist of 2025-26 Topps Basketball, which was a big release for the hobby. Now, the product is getting a special, limited edition Black Friday release with new parallels to chase, alongside some autographs. Ahead of everyone's favorite shopping day, here is what collectors should know.

Nov 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dribbles the ball

The Release

The release will come in the form of blaster boxes, which can be found at Target stores on Black Friday, which is November 28th this year. They are projected to retail for $34.99. Binders will also be available for $24.99. The box will be easily identifiable, as it features a different photograph of Cooper Flagg than the original release, and also comes in a black box, which is the biggest difference in packaging. One of the main reasons for the color is that the product will contain Blackout parallels and inserts. At the time of writing, it is not known what exactly these look like, but they can only be found in this product. So, for the top rookies in the class and star players, this parallel could become sought after.

Additionally, Topps has odds posted on their website that contain some more info about other new features in this release. Limited Stock Legends appears to be an insert that can be found. Again, it is not known who will appear in the insert set, but some of the top players of all time could make up the checklist. Another new insert comes in the form of Scan and Slam. Autographs take the form of Retail Rush Signatures, with a checklist that still is yet to be announced. Box exclusive parallels will take the form of Blackout, Surge, Flash Drop, Cart Load, Cyber Circuit, and Doorbuster. Blackout parallels will fall 1 in 2 packs, while Doorbusters are the most rare, falling at 1 in 13,158 packs.

2025-26 Topps Basketball Target Black Friday Blaster Box

This upcoming release is a great example of Topps appealing to the demand of the hobby. It also plays into the affordability side of things as well. By the release coming out through blaster boxes, it allows everyone to have access to the product. Not to mention, for those who are searching for holiday gifts, this could be a great opportunity to surprise, or stash away a gift for someone who is a collector. The blaster boxes and binders can be found starting Friday, November 28th in Target retail stores.

