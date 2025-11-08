Japanese baseball star Munetaka Murakami is coming and you can get these cards

Munetaka Murakami is officially posted by the Tokyo Yakult Swallows. He has a 45 day window to negotiate with any MLB team. If an agreement doesn't happen, he goes back Japan and plays in Nippon Professional Baseball Organization (NPB).

Murakami has been playing in the NPB for eight seasons. He started playing for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows when he was 18 years old. He has over 240 homeruns and can play first or third base. In today's game, a corner infielder with power is something every team wants. Many Japanese players prefer the west coast, to be closer to home. Whichever team signs Murakami will have to pay a transfer fee to the Swallows. If an agreement doesn't happen in 45 days, he goes back to play for the Swallows.

2023 Bowman Chrome WBC Flag Variations SuperFractor 1/1 PSA 8

PSA

In 2023 Japan would go on and beat Team USA in the World Baseball Classic (WBC). Murakami would be a big factor in that result. He hit a game winning double against Mexico in the semifinals and an early game tying homerun in the finals. His WBC card sold for $4,305 on May 6th, 2025.

2018 BBM Rookie Edition Tokyo Yakult Swallows Auto /30

Cardladder

2018 was Murakami's rookie season in NPB. His rookie autographed card numbered to 30 sold for $4,100 on May 20, 2024.

2018 BBM Rookie Edition Auto PSA Authenticated

PSA

An in person autographed rookie card, authenticated by PSA, sold for $4,000 on Oct. 13th, 2025.

2018 Epoch Silver Foil /56 PSA 10

PSA

Another rookie card that was signed and graded a ten by PSA sold for $3,500 on Oct. 8th, 2025.

2024 Epoch Auto /5 PSA 10

PSA

The season following a 31 homerun season and a key piece to helping Japan win the WBC. A card numbered to five and graded a ten by PSA sold for $3,000 on Oct. 23rd, 2025.

2022 Epoch One Signature Auto /5 PSA 10

PSA

2022 was the season that most likely put Murakami on everyone's radar. He hit 56 homeruns and 134 RBIs. His Epoch autographed card, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $3,000 on Oct. 18th, 2025.

2018 Epoch Rookie Auto /45

Cardladder

A card showcasing Murakami fielding that is numbered to 45 and autographed sold for $2,500 on Oct. 28th, 2025.

2019 EPOCH Rookies & Stars Auto /19 PSA 10

PSA

His second in the NPB he hit 36 homeruns and 96 RBIs. His card that is autographed and graded a ten by PSA sold for $2,040 on Nov. 7th, 2025

2018 BBM 1st Version Holograph Facsimile RC /50 PSA 9

PSA

A BBM rookie card, that has a facsimile and graded a nine by PSA, sold for $1,900 on Oct. 20th, 2025.

2021 Topps NPB Red Foil /5 PSA 10

PSA

A Topps red foil card, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $1,880 on Nov. 7th, 2025.

