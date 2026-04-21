Special Made Gloves Let MLB Pitchers Will Klein & Jacob Misiorowski Showcase Pokémon Cards

It's always an interesting twist when the hobby crosses over into real world game play. That's what famed custom glove maker 44 Pro had in mind when they made gloves for a couple of MLB pitchers, allowing them to slip a Pokémon card into the outside of the web.

It’s a close race between these two 👀 https://t.co/YHc0IxMTBP pic.twitter.com/opNXqlv8CG — 44 Pro (@44ProCustom) April 18, 2026

The gloves, made custom for Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski and Dodgers reliever Will Klein, feature a bright and bold leather color with stitching that's just as flashy. The glove company then took the back of the web and stitched in the card for full protection. It's hard to tell from the images if the player can take switch the cards our, if they choose.

Misiorowski's mit was made with bright purple lether, with bright red and almost pink stitching. Misiorowski's glove features a Genga Pokémon card, that looks to be in Japanese. From the close-up photos you can see it's in a top loader.

Apr 1, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Will Klein Talks About How He Got His Glove

A Pokémon card inside of Will's glove?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/0mYLV7I56A — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 16, 2026

Klein explained that 44 Pro reached out to him, asked him what his favorite Pokemon was and then said they would get to work on the glove. It arrived in special packaging and he was completely surprised at how it turned out, not getting any hints from the glove company.

Klein's glove was made with blue leather and bright red stitching. Along with the custom fitted web 44 Pro embroidered his name along the thumb of the glove, the same as the Jacob Misiorowski mit.

MLB meets Pokémon 👀



Dodgers pitcher @willklein0 showed off a glove from @44ProCustom featuring a 2001 Neo Discovery Tyranitar pic.twitter.com/9Etb039R35 — The Collectibles Guru (@gurucollects) April 18, 2026

It's Not The First Time A Card Made It Onto the Playing Field

While it gets points for creativity, 44 Pro's custom gloves are not the first time a card has made it onto the playing field. In 2024 Bobby Witt Jr. and Corbin Carroll famously took a stack of six and five cards (respectively) and put them in their pocket while they played a MLB game.

After they were done playing the game, each card was autographed and inscribed, and then they were submitted to PSA for grading. Undoubtedly the cards had significant damage. The average grade of the Witt cards averaged a 2.64 grade with the highest being a PSA VG-EX 4. Corbin Carroll's cards also earned a PSA average graded of 2.64, with the highest card receiving a PSA VG 3.

Apr 9, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a double in the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

With more and more athletes getting involved in the hobby, companies are going to start to take notice. We would love to see athletic product and fashion companies take a cue from 44 Pro and try to outdo the glove stunt. We don't know what creative crossover product could emerge, but in this hobby, it's always going to be fun for fans and collectors.