Collectibles On SI

Bobby Witt Jr.’s Game Worn Topps Sterling Patch Sure Is Filthy

One of the filthest game-worn patch cards ever created comes to market with the release of 2025 Topps Sterling.

Matt Schilling

2025 Topps Sterling - Bobby Witt Jr. - Sterling Splendor Jumbo Patch Autographs
2025 Topps Sterling - Bobby Witt Jr. - Sterling Splendor Jumbo Patch Autographs / Topps via X | https://x.com/Topps/status/1930334996234965201
In this story:

How filthy is filthy, when it comes to baseball cards? Well on June 4th 2025, Topps certainly caught the attention of the hobby community with a single tweet that had collectors asking if what they were seeing, was in fact true?

The tweet, which was captioned with a simple, yet rhetorical “How Filthy Is This?”, the card company showed off a super impressive 1-of-3 Bobby Witt Jr. autographed patch card from its ultra-premium 2025 Topps Sterling set and features a patch covered with on-field dirt. The autographed patch will be part of the Sterling Splendor Jumbo Patch Autographs subset and found in hobby boxes of 2025 Topps Sterling Baseball which retail for anywhere from $1800 - $2500 per box.

RELATED: Bobby Witt Jr Rookie RC Gold Metallic Auto 1/1 Sports Card Listed for $5,000

Although Bobby Witt’s crisp signature as well as the card’s super low population are impressive characteristics, it’s the authenticity of the card, given its ability to preserve a moment in time within its fabric, that takes the cake. The fact that the card possesses and displays a swath of on-field dirt that embedded into the uniform that Bobby Witt wore (as a result of a slide or a dive or even a dust-up) is as rare and unique as it gets for an autographed patch card.

RELATED: Bobby Witt Jr. uses Baseball Cards for Wedding Invites

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts as he runs the base after hitting a two run home run.
Jun 3, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

When it comes to new and exciting ways for trading card companies to innovate, Topps has certainly taken the cake and they’ve done so by successfully bringing a much stronger feel for the game to both collectors and fans alike. In the case of Bobby Witt’s Splendor Jumbo Patch Autograph, this isn’t just a run-of-the-mill swatch or single color patch, but rather literally a moment frozen in time and a card that we as collectors strive to have in our very own collections.

RELATED: Bobby Witt Jr. Baseball Card Listed for $2,999 on Secondary Market

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates in the dugout
May 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates in the dugout / Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

As Bobby Witt continues to remain a darling among collectors, there’s no doubt that cards like will not only be heavily sought out by higher-end collectors, but social media will subsequently explore with the captures of such pulls either by individual collectors or by breakers via live feeds. With that said, there is one final thing that this card proves, and that is nothing this filthy has ever looked so good in the eyes of collectors.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES:

Published |Modified
Matt Schilling
MATT SCHILLING

Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.

Home/News