Bobby Witt Jr.’s Game Worn Topps Sterling Patch Sure Is Filthy
How filthy is filthy, when it comes to baseball cards? Well on June 4th 2025, Topps certainly caught the attention of the hobby community with a single tweet that had collectors asking if what they were seeing, was in fact true?
The tweet, which was captioned with a simple, yet rhetorical “How Filthy Is This?”, the card company showed off a super impressive 1-of-3 Bobby Witt Jr. autographed patch card from its ultra-premium 2025 Topps Sterling set and features a patch covered with on-field dirt. The autographed patch will be part of the Sterling Splendor Jumbo Patch Autographs subset and found in hobby boxes of 2025 Topps Sterling Baseball which retail for anywhere from $1800 - $2500 per box.
Although Bobby Witt’s crisp signature as well as the card’s super low population are impressive characteristics, it’s the authenticity of the card, given its ability to preserve a moment in time within its fabric, that takes the cake. The fact that the card possesses and displays a swath of on-field dirt that embedded into the uniform that Bobby Witt wore (as a result of a slide or a dive or even a dust-up) is as rare and unique as it gets for an autographed patch card.
When it comes to new and exciting ways for trading card companies to innovate, Topps has certainly taken the cake and they’ve done so by successfully bringing a much stronger feel for the game to both collectors and fans alike. In the case of Bobby Witt’s Splendor Jumbo Patch Autograph, this isn’t just a run-of-the-mill swatch or single color patch, but rather literally a moment frozen in time and a card that we as collectors strive to have in our very own collections.
As Bobby Witt continues to remain a darling among collectors, there’s no doubt that cards like will not only be heavily sought out by higher-end collectors, but social media will subsequently explore with the captures of such pulls either by individual collectors or by breakers via live feeds. With that said, there is one final thing that this card proves, and that is nothing this filthy has ever looked so good in the eyes of collectors.