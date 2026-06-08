Arena Club Announces Hobby Partnership With Texas Rangers

Arena Club has been a growing presence in the hobby, offering collectors an alternative to hobby boxes with their Slab Packs. Recently, they announced they are going into a partnership with another sports franchise - the Texas Rangers. This builds on their previous announcement of partnering with the San Antonio Spurs. With the partnership coming into the fold of the hobby, the goal for everyone will be to bring unique experiences to collectors and to grow the hobby as a whole.

Arena Club Co-Founders Brian Lee, Derek Jeter, and Jesse Glass | Arena Club

Here is what collectors need to know about Arena Club's latest news.

Arena Club To Partner With MLB's Texas Rangers Within the Hobby

The multi-year partnership with the Texas Rangers names Arena Club as a proud partner of the franchise and includes a major presence for Arena Club at Texas Live!, which is a 200,000 square foot dining and entertainment district located between Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium.

Jun 6, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Spectators hold a “Get Loud Texas” banner during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Brian Lee, the CEO and co-founder of Arena Club, noted that "This partnership with the Texas Rangers represents a milestone in Arena Club's mission to bring the trading card hobby into the live sports experience...together, we're creating experiences that let fans engage with collecting in real time, whether they're in the ballpark or at Texas Live!"

Co-Founder and CEO of Arena Club Brian Lee | Arena Club

Chad Wynn, Senior Vice President of Partnerships with the Texas Rangers, is equally as thrilled about the partnership. Wynn stated that "Arena Club is bringing something genuinely fresh to the collecting world, and we're excited to welcome them into the Rangers family...This partnership gives our fans fresh, interactive ways to experience the hobby, and we can't wait to bring these moments to life together."

Arena Club branding will appear throughout Globe Life Field on ribbon boards, video displays, and IPTV placements. They will also establish a presence at Texas Live!, including annual fan events. Some of the events will also align with major sports moments across the entertainment district.

Arena Club's Place In The Hobby

Collectors who are not familiar with Arena Club may be wondering what makes them unique. On their website, they offer Slab Packs, containing graded cards that collectors can open at the click of a button. They are not just digital cards, however, as collectors can either have the card mailed to them physically or accept a buyback offer from the company. A variety of Slab Packs can be found across numerous sports, and specialized versions of the packs can be obtained when key events and moments in the hobby happen.

Arena Club Slab Packs | https://arenaclub.com/slab-packs

This news further extends Arena Club's place in the hobby and beyond the ballpark. The partnership will create a year-round ability for fans to be immersed in the world of sport, but also in the hobby. Ultimately, this partnership reflects the company's ongoing mission to constantly redefine how fans interact with athletes and moments and to be at the forefront of innovation.