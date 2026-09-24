Spider-Man Card Values Surge Following 'Brand New Day' Box Office Record

Releasing in theaters on July 31, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has found its way into the history books. Surpassing $936.77 million in the domestic box office, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now the highest-grossing domestic release of all time in North America. Already the highest-grossing movie of the Spider-Man franchise, these numbers domestically broke the 11-year record held by Star Wars: Force Awakens ($936 million). With the film also earning $2.45 billion worldwide, Brand New Day is the third-highest grossing movie of all-time, sitting behind 2009’s Avatar ($2.9 billion) and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion).

Brand New Day is also nearing further film history, as it could become the first movie ever to generate $1 billion at the domestic box office. This milestone is unlikely to happen for the newest Spider-Man film, unless a re-release is to occur, but this speaks volumes about its success. The success of the film has led to Spider-Man collectibles gaining steam across the board, with trading cards being no different. Spider-Man cards continue to sell for all-time records following the film, with the excitement being shown in the sales.

1. 1990 Marvel Universe Cosmic #30 PSA 10

1990 Marvel Universe Cosmic Spider-Man #30 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Arguably, one of Spider-Man's most recognizable cards, the 1990 Marvel Universe Cosmic Spider-Man #30 has stood the test of time. This card has a PSA 10 population of 161, and has totaled 140 public sales all-time. The most recent sale of the Spider-Man #30 took place on September 15th via eBay fixed price, selling for $2,250. This sale was the highest public sale since April 2021, and the second-highest of all-time for this card. This record-high sale also marks a $1,696 (306%) increase in the past six months.

2. 1995 Marvel Annual Spider-Man & Scarlet Spider #1 PSA 10

1995 Marvel Annual Spider-Man & Scarlet Spider #1 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Having the lowest PSA 10 population of any card on this list (POP 21), the 1995 Marvel Annual Spider-Man & Scarlet Spider #1 proves scarcity can run the market. With foil accents, the eye appeal stands out, but it also makes the 1995 Marvel Annual set harder to grade. With just 11 sales all time, the latest sale of $499.95 on September 10th was an all-time high for the Spider-Man & Scarlet Spider #1. This sale marks a $250 (99.99%) increase over the past year.

3. 1995 Marvel Metal Gold Blaster #12 PSA 10

1995 Marvel Metal Spider-Man Gold Blaster PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Breaking its own record-high sale three times in the past month, the 1995 Marvel Metal Spider-Man Gold Blaster #12 seems to be a card collectors are flocking toward. The Metal set across all mediums holds significance for collectors, and Spider-Man #12 has proven no different. With the Gold Blaster parallel featuring a design where the characters are surrounded by gold foil, Spider-Man’s copy only has 91 total PSA 10s. This card in a PSA 10 sold for an all-time high of $3,999 on September 22nd via eBay best offer. Following the trend, Spider-Man’s Gold Blaster PSA 10 has increased by $2,969 (288%) in the past six months.

4. 1992 Marvel Masterpieces #87 PSA 10

1992 Marvel Masterpieces Spider-Man #87 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

With the Marvel Masterpieces set launching in 1992 and serving as one of the longest-running Marvel sets produced, Spider-Man’s 1992 Marvel Masterpieces #87 continues to grow over time. Having the second-most public sales of any card on this list, Spider-Man’s 1992 Marvel Masterpieces has the third-highest PSA 10 population of the four cards featured (Pop 82). A PSA 10 copy sold for an all-time high of $3,795 on September 9th via eBay, and over the past six months, this card has increased by $2,100 (175%).

The Spider-Man market continues to rise thanks to the success of Brand New Day over the summer. Will other Marvel heroes follow suit with Doomsday ahead?