For comic book fans, it can be a thrilling experience to see the characters you have seen drawn on the page for years be reimagined for live-action. From the actor picked for the role to the costume design, it can bring joy and debate. In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, this is true for several villains who face off against Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Punisher (John Bernthal), and Jean Grey (Sadie Sink). We spend time with several of these villains by looking at 5 top cards. Let's Go!

5) 2014 Upper Deck Marvel Premier Quad Panel Sketch Card 1/1 Daredevil vs. The Hand

Here is an example of a Quad Panel Sketch Card that is about the size of 4 trading cards when unfolded once pulled from a pack.

2014 Upper Deck Marvel Premier Quad Panel Sketch Card 1/1 Daredevil vs. The Hand. Sold on eBay for $551.99 on August 1, 2026. | Card Ladder

This one has Daredevil facing off against the same fierce villain crew, the Hand, as did Spider-Man in his latest movie. This 1/1 artist sketch was sold on eBay for $551.99 on August 1, 2026.

2014 Upper Deck Marvel Premier Quad Panel Sketch Card 1/1 Daredevil vs. The hand. Close-up of the description on the Quad Panel card. | Card Ladder

The 2014 Marvel Premier also features the description of the sketch card noting its rarity and importance, as seen above.

4) 2023 Upper Deck Marvel Platinum Gold Rainbow 1/1 Auto Gerry Conway PSA 10 Tarantula

If you blink while watching Spider-Man: Brand New Day, you may miss the appearance of Tarantula in a non-speaking sequence, but the classic villain makes an appearance nonetheless.

2023 Upper Deck Marvel Platinum Gold Rainbow 1/1 Auto Gerry Conway PSA 10 Tarantula. Sold on July 13, 2024 for $600 on eBay | Card Ladder

The most valuable card featuring Tarantula is the 2023 Upper Deck Marvel Platinum Gold Rainbow 1/1 with comic book author, Gerry Conway's signature. It was sold on July 13, 2024 for $600 on eBay according to Card Ladder information.

3) 2021 Skybox Metal Precious Metal Gems Green /10 Tombstone

Marvin Jones III (Krondon) was the actor who voiced Tombstone in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. He also appeared in the live-action Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

2021 Skybox Metal Precious Metal Gems Green /10 Tombstone | Card Ladder

This card shows a blue-and-white colored illustration with black pen lines that really pops against the green, shiny background of the card. The 2021 Skybox Metal Precious Metal Gems /10 Tombstone card was sold on eBay for $2,000 on September 11, 2022.

2) 2011 Upper Deck Marvel Beginnings Villains Holograms Scorpion

Michael Mando is back at it again, playing the Spider-Man villain Scorpion, as he reprises his role from Spider-Man: Homecoming in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. As usual, he brings a tremendous amount of menacing ferocity to the role as a great Spider-Man foe.

2011 Upper Deck Marvel Beginnings Villains Holograms PSA 9 Scorpion. Sold on August 11, 2023 for $2,025 via eBay. | Card Ladder

Scorpion's most valuable public card sale to date is the 2011 Upper Deck Hologram card, which sold for $2,025 on August 11, 2024, according to Card Ladder information.

1) 2017 Fleer Ultra Marvel Metal Precious Metal Gems Gold 1/1 BGS 9.5 Shocker

Although this villain doesn't appear in the newest Spider-Man film, the evil Shocker's incredibly diabolical and powerful electric glove contraptions do prove important. The gauntlets, which are usually reserved for the most depraved criminals, are used during an important moment in the movie.

2017 Fleer Ultra Marvel Metal Precious Metal Gems Gold 1/1 BGS 9.5 Shocker | Card Ladder

The Shocker's most valuable card to date was sold for $3,600.00 on May 21, 2022, through Goldin auction, according to Card Ladder.