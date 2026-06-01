There are only six cards recorded to date that have sold for one hundred thousand dollars or higher for a One Piece card. One Piece was created by Eiichiro Oda, who started the manga series in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in July 1997. In 1999, Toei Animation would pick up the comic and turn it into the anime that everyone loves today. The entire anime series can be viewed on Netflix, all 1,185 episodes, and also the live-action series, with two seasons, can also be viewed on Netflix, which started in 2023.

Purists seem to like the anime show over the live-action version of One Piece, but whichever people prefer, they both seem to like the cards. In the opening sequence of the anime show, Pirate King Gol. D Roger is being executed and lets the pirate world know that he has hidden the most prized treasure, the One Piece. Now there are every Pirate and Marine, good or bad, searching for the infamous treasure. The biggest difference in this show is that some pirates have secret powers by eating the Devil Fruit. can stretch his body as a special power; the only issue with eating the Devil Fruit is that you cannot swim. Monkey D. Luffy is a good pirate and the Captain of the Straw Hats, named after the straw hat that he received from his mentor as a child.

One Piece Trading Card Game (TCG) has become huge in the Hobby, and there has just been another record sale on the books.

2024 One Piece Korean Serialized Top Prize #ST01-001 Monkey D. Luffy (#001/077)

The All-Time Highest Public Sale for any One Piece Card! 🏴‍☠️



Final Sale Price on this 2024 One Piece Korean Serialized Top Prize Monkey D. Luffy (#001/077) - In Original Display Box: $440,420



Email Sell@Goldin.com to consign your One Piece Collectibles to one of our upcoming… pic.twitter.com/bMx7MvcPn8 — Goldin (@GoldinCo) May 18, 2026

On May 17, 2026, the sale of the highest-priced One Piece card took place for $440,420. The official Bandai regional tournament in South Korea is hosted for TCG and hobby lines under the Bandai TCG and Bandai Spirits umbrellas. These events include One Piece, Digimon, and Gundam. The winner of the One Piece tournament received this card as their prize.

History of One Piece Tournament Prize Sales

This sale beat the record sale from December 2025 of the 2022 One Piece Tournament Promo '23 Championship World Final Gold Monkey D. Luffy. That card sold for $315,6000.

With the growing interest in One Piece and more and more collectors getting involved, it's only a matter of time before this new record is set. People should also pay attention to the promotional One Piece sporting events, especially when cards are given out. The Dodgers had a promotional night where the cards that were given out for attending are selling for over $4,000 today.

One Piece isn't on the level of Pokémon, yet, but with the way sales have been going, it won't be long before we see a $500,000+ sale from One Piece.