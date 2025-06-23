Victor Wembanyama Drops $2,500 for Rare Star Wars Rookie Card
Bagging a rare Luke Skywalker Star Wars rookie card signed by Mark Hamill himself on the spot isn’t something most collectors can do. Turns out, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama can do just that in an instant.
During the recent Fanatics Fest, Wembanyma was seen in a video posted by Topps checking various cards being sold at a booth. He then asked about the price of certain Star Wars cards and the explanation behind them. The seller then responded that a Han Solo card autographed by Harrison Ford sells for significantly more, as he doesn’t sign many items. This makes memorabilia signed by the Indiana Jones actor rarer than other autographed offerings in this part of the hobby.
Wembanyama then goes to check other cards and points out that his favorite Star Wars character is Darth Vader. But more than the Dark Lord of the Sith, the Spurs star became more interested in a Luke Skywalker card signed by Hamill.
The card itself was authenticated by PSA, and the signature on it received a grade of 10. Although the card’s condition wasn’t included in the label, it was still sold by the seller for $3,000.
With the price going that high, Wembanyama negotiated for a lower rate. Fortunately, the seller dropped the signed Luke Skywalker card down to $2,500. From there, the Spurs’ big man took it and sealed the deal.
The State of Star Wars Cards in the Hobby
While sports cards and Pokémon cards are the most visible offerings in the hobby right now, there are still some bangers when it comes to Star Wars and a passionate group of collectors behind it.
Taking a look at Wembanyama’s Fanatics Fest purchase and it looks like he got a good deal after all. According to Card Ladder, an unsigned 1977 Star Wars Luke Skywalker rookie card encased in a PSA 9 slab is valued at $4,375. It has even gone down from $4,578 last May, making the card a real steal for the Spurs star.
On the other end of the spectrum, Luke Skywalker rookie cards with a lower grade can be had for as low as $30. This range in value makes it easier for collectors to enter the Star Wars market and work their way up to more expensive cards.
Meanwhile, Han Solo rookie cards appear to be a lot cheaper than those of Anakin Skywalker’s only son. Heading over to eBay, collectors will find that a PSA 9 of this 1977 Star Wars card only went up for $523 after 33 bids. This makes the card and the character a more affordable option for collectors.
These Star Wars cards are just two examples of what people may find when they enter this part of the hobby. As of now, it’s really undervalued and there’s a lot of room to grow if the right catalyst comes along. Hopefully, Wembanyama’s recent purchase can give these cards a good jolt in the coming days.