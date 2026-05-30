Stars are just like us, sometimes with just a bit more disposable income. When Ghosts and Pitch Perfect star Utkarsh Ambudkar (aka UTK the INC) showed up on The Rich Eisen Show, few might have expected him to bring sports-card heat. But the moment he started sharing his cards, jaws dropped, and the hosts joked that he might need extra security to protect his grails.

From Sitcom Star to Serious Collector

Ambudkar might not be a household name, but he’s an actor many would recognize from his work. A former VJ for MTV Desi and a rapper in the hip hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme, he got his big break in the acapella cult classic film Pitch Perfect and is currently starring in the hit CBS show Ghosts as Jay, who inherits a haunted country manor with his wife and communicates with the resident spirits.

Fans of the show can see parallels between Ambudkar and his characters, who often reference comic books, Dungeons and Dragons, video games, and Star Wars. So when he showed up to chat with Rich Eisen with collectibles in tow, it was not entirely surprising. But what he unveiled was an eye-popping collection that would be the envy of anyone in the hobby.

The Grails He Brought to the Show

Here are some of the heat that UTK the INC dropped during his visit (based on what’s visible from the video):

2023 Panini Gold /10 One and One Victor Wembanyama PSA 10 (last sale $72K)

2022-23 Panini Timeless Moments Stephen Curry Auto (last sale $15K)

2002-03 Upper Deck Triple Auto with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Garnett | RichEisenShow in Instagram

2023 Topps Galaxy Star Wars Return of the Jedi Poster 1/1 SuperFractor

2002-03 Upper Deck Triple Auto with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Garnett (last sale $29K)

2015 Panini Immaculate Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson Dual Auto (last sale $28K)

2017-18 Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal Spectra In the Zone Nebula 1/1 Autos | RichEisenShow on Instagram

2017-18 Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal Spectra In the Zone Nebula 1/1 Autos

2025 Topps Chrome Marvel Spiderman Clawed 1/1 SuperFractor

Collecting Friends and Fellow Actors

He also mentioned that he collects cards of his friends, sharing an autographed Star Trek card of Ghosts co-star Rebecca Wisocky (ghost Hetty), and the Topps Marvel 1/1 Sapphire of sitcom star Randall Park, known from Wild ‘N Out and Fresh Off the Boat.

2025 Topps Chrome Marvel Studios Randall Park as Jimmy Woo 1/1 | RIchEisenShow on Instagram

UTK the INC also expressed his desire to work with legendary martial artist and actor Jean-Claude Van Damme, calling his 2024 Leaf Metal Pop Century Pearl signed card the goat of his collection. Which could also come in handy if the duo teamed up, as he joked that his collection is safe because his six-year-old has been teaching him karate.

So the next time you’re bidding on epic sports cards or pop culture grails, know that the bidder on the other side of the auction might just be your favorite sitcom star.