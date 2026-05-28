Victor Wembanyama was breaking records in France before being drafted into the NBA. In 2019, he played in France's pro league, LNB Pro A, playing for three different teams. In 2023, he became the youngest player to win Pro A MVP for the season; he was then drafted by the Spurs with the No. 1 overall pick.

Wembanyama didn't disappoint in his rookie season, winning rookie of the year and receiving all 99 first-place votes. The Spurs would miss the playoffs that year and again in his second season, as he suffered an injury. This most recent season, the Spurs finished in second place in the Western Conference, only behind the Thunder, who they are currently facing in the Western Conference Finals.

Wembanyama would finish third in MVP voting and win Defensive Player of the Year. His market in the hobby has been growing all year, but it wasn't until the playoffs that the increase skyrocketed. After a game-one, double-overtime win against the Thunder, Wembanyama had 41 points and was a big reason they won on May 18th. His PSA 10 Prizm base rookie was selling for $275; on May 19th, they were selling for close to $400.

2023-24 Prizm Black 1/1 #136 Victor Wembanyama PSA 10

Wemby Black 1/1 Prizm | Card Ladder

On May 26, 2026, the Prizm Black, one-of-one, Victor Wembanyama Rookie Card, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $5.11 million in a private sale. This is the most expensive sale of any Wembanyama card by a landslide.

2023-24 Panini Prizm Nebula Choice Prizm Victor Wembanyama PSA 9

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The next-closest sale was the Nebula, graded PSA 9, which sold for $860k. Another non-autographed card, thanks to Topps siphoning off some of the top talent in the last few draft classes, so they did not have licensed autographs with Panini.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Autographs SuperFractor Victor Wembanyama PSA 8.5

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His six highest sales are all non-autographed cards, all from Panini. The highest card that Wembanyama signed was a 2025 Topps Chrome Superfractor, graded an 8.5 by PSA. That card sold for $488k on May 6, 2026.

In Wembanyama's career, he is averaging 23.4 points and 11 rebounds per game. In the most recent season, he averaged 25 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, raising his career averages.

With Topps back for licensed basketball and Wembanyama winning Defensive Player of the Year, there should be a gold logoman card at some point. That card could give the number-one-selling card a run for its money.

We could also see the case hits from Panini increase in value, as they will no longer show the Spurs logo, so the ones out in the market today could see a jump in the future. Everything will depend on the hobby market and how well Wembanyama can keep playing.