Minnesota Family Hits $3 Million Ohtani 1/1 Gold Logoman Card: An Interview

In the hobby, there are key cards that exist, but some fall into a "grail" category. A great example of this would be the Gold Logoman cards that are inserted into packs by Topps. For one family, they hit one of these in an online break earlier this year, particularly the Shohei Othani Gold Logoman Autograph, which is a one of one.

The Anderson family recently shared their story of obtaining the card with Collectables on SI. Before we get to those details, here is some backstory on the card for those who are not familiar with it.

Shohei Ohtani Logoman Autograph sells at auction for $3 Million

The card was found in 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball, the product that will feature the Gold Logoman for the foreseeable future. The patch was worn by Ohtani during the 2025 season to commemorate his accomplishments from the prior season. Ohtani was coming off of a record breaking 2024 season, joining the 50/50 club by smashing 54 Home Runs and stealing fifty bases. Not to mention, Ohtani took home the MVP award for the National League, and also won his first (now he has two) World Series with the Dodgers.

The card sold for $3 Million dollars at a Fanatics Collect Premier auction on December 18th, 2025. The patch was worn during the 4/29/25 game, where Ohtani did hit a home run. The autograph is on card, and comes in a sealed Topps holder to protect it. Without question, it is a one of a kind card for one of the best athletes among all major sports right now.

2025 Topps Shohei Ohtani Gold Logoman Autograph | Fanatics Collect

The Anderson Family shares their story about pulling the card

The card was pulled in a Whatnot break that the Anderson Family bought into. It was a team break, and they decided to purchase the Dodgers. Ironically, they did not even see the card pulled live - they saw it after they had finished eating dinner. After taking some time to decide what to do with the card, they decided to take the card to auction. After making this decision, they were assisted by Chris Peerboom and Kevin Lenane, Fanatics employees who made sure the auction and process went smoothly.

The family does enjoy collecting in the hobby, with Minnesota athletes and Pokemon being two focal points. While not Dodgers fans, they may very well be rooting for Ohtani in the future after developing this hobby connection. The Ohtani card is likely to be a once in a lifetime pull, one that the family will remember forever.

Anderson Family with Ohtani Logoman Autograph | Fanatics Collect

Rare cards in the hobby continue to take center stage. While it is always eye-popping to see what they sell for, the story behind the pull is what is perhaps most captivating. The Anderson family sharing their story is a reminder of why many are in the hobby in the first place - to enjoy a passion with those that we care about, and to continue the chase for a grail card.

