Tarik Skubal's Top 3 Most Expensive Cards
While pitchers continue to lag behind hitters in the hobby, that does seem to be changing. In honor of Tarik Skubal's record-breaking arbitration settlement for $32 million for 2026, we wanted to look at the top-selling cards of the two-time Cy Young winner.
Will we start to see some sky-rocketing prices for Skubal as he continues to rack up the awards? Only time will tell!
Honorable Mention: 2020 Bowman Chrome Sapphire Red Auto /5 PSA 10
Sale Price: $9,750
A massive card for Tarik Skubal makes the honorable mention with a Red Sapphire Bowman 1st Auto /5. This one sold in July and according to the CardLadder value would be worth significantly more at an estimated $13,250. A card that looks like it was a great pickup over the summer.
3. 2020 Bowman Chrome Sapphire Padparadscha 1/1 PSA 9
Sale Price: $10,370
Another massive sale for Tarik Skubal is arguably one of his biggest prospect or rookie cards with the Sapphire Padparadscha 1/1. This sold in November and is another card that CardLadder thinks has gone up in value. This hasn't gone up, hypothetically, as much as the /5 auto, but at $11,810 it is up a considerable amount.
2. 2025 Topps Chrome Cy Young Award Gold MLB Logoman Patch
Sale Price: $18,300
An incredible card for Tarik Skubal to commemorate his Cy Young Award with a Gold Logoman patch. A massive sale considering how much more it sold than one of his biggest prospect cards. And yet, not the biggest Skubal sale of all-time.
1. 2025 Topps Chrome Cy Young Dual Logoman Autograph Game Used Patches (with Chris Sale)
Sale Price: $21,960
One of the biggest cards to come out of 2025 Topps Chrome was the Cy Young dual logoman autos and was one of the chases of the product checks in as Tarik Skubal's biggest sale to date. As it sold in early September, CardLadder thinks this card has nearly doubled in value since the sale. It checks in at $36,500, according to CardLadder.
