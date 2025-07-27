Tee It Up: Collecting the Stars and Cards of 'Happy Gilmore'
It’s been nearly 30 years since Happy Gilmore first hit theaters, and the cult classic has aged like a fine...Molson? Now, with Happy Gilmore 2 officially on Netflix—and with Adam Sandler returning to the tee—it’s the perfect time to revisit the characters, cameos, and comedic legends that made the franchise a fan favorite. Whether you're nostalgic for 1996 or hyped for the sequel, here’s your collector’s guide to the stars of both films.
RELATED: Remembering Hulk Hogan: A Wrestling Icon and Collectible Powerhouse
The Story So Far (No Spoilers)
In the original Happy Gilmore, Sandler plays a failed hockey player with a wicked slapshot and an even worse temper, who stumbles into pro golf after discovering he can drive the ball a country mile.
The upcoming sequel picks up years later, with Happy now a washed-up legend navigating a modern golf world that’s faster, flashier, and way more online. But when a new threat challenges the heart and soul of the sport (and maybe his own legacy), Happy finds himself dragged back into competition one last time.
With tons of stars and cameos in both films, here are a few stars to start your “Happy” collection:
Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore
No surprise here—Sandler is the face of the franchise and the heartbeat of both films. His role as the foul-mouthed, club-throwing underdog made Happy Gilmore a classic.
What to Collect: As you might imagine, there are a ton of custom cards featuring Sandler as Happy Gilmore. However, official releases from the comedic genius are scarce, as reflected in the $ 2,700 list price for his 2008 Upper Deck Icons Lettermen patch auto.
Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin
Arguably one of the greatest sports villains ever. Shooter’s arrogant swagger, finger guns, and short fuse turned him into a pop culture icon.
What to Collect: McDonald has several options across Topps Allen and Ginter, Leaf, and his recent appearance in the Rittenhouse Archives 2025 Cheers set—which you can pick up signed for around $60.
Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit
Bowen brought heart to the original as Happy’s love interest and PR fixer. With her rising stardom in later roles, such as Modern Family, Bowen’s limited collectibles are sure to gain value with collectors.
What to Collect: Fans of Bowen can pick up her 2006 Inkworks Lost series card signed for around $160.
RELATED: The Top 5 Beckett Magazines, The Original Hobby Price Guide
Carl Weathers as Chubbs Peterson (RIP)
Weathers’ role as Happy’s one-handed mentor gave the movie a surprising emotional edge—and tons of quotable moments.
What to Collect: Although Weathers passed away in 2024, fans can still collect his cards from his starring role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise, including a 1979 Rocky II “Fury of Apollo” card in PSA 9 for $325.
Travis Kelce as The Waiter
Three-time Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce trades his cleats for an apron in a hilarious cameo as a snarky, scene-stealing waiter in the new release.
What to Collect: As an NFL star (and the future Mr. Taylor Swift), Kelce has tons of options at every price point. His 2013 Topps Chrome rookie card recently sold for $429 in PSA 10.
Ben Stiller as Hal the Orderly
He only appeared in a few scenes in the original film, but Stiller’s uncredited turn as the menacing nursing home orderly became an instant meme. He's since become a Hollywood heavyweight, making Stiller memorabilia a great crossover play for fans of dark comedy and sports films.
What to Collect: Stiller has multiple cards in 2025 Leaf Pop Century, with a Red Spectrum Pearl Auto /4 selling for around $80.
Bob Barker as Himself (RIP)
The price was most definitely wrong, as the late Bob Barker’s brawl with Happy remains one of the most unforgettable celebrity cameos in movie history. His scene-stealing moment earned an MTV Movie Award—and a permanent place in pop culture.
What to Collect: The iconic game show host passed in 2023, but he had a card in the 1991 Starline Hollywood Walk of Fame. Base cards are less than $10, but you can also find signed copies for under $250.