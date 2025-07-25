This Rare Caitlin Clark Just Became the Most Valuable Women's Sports Card Ever
When Panini Flawless released its 2024 WNBA set, featuring Caitlin Clark's 1-of-1 Platinum Rookie Logowoman Patch Auto, there was no doubt it would command serious attention from the Hobby. After all, Clark had emerged as one of the most popular athletes in the collecting world before she had even stepped foot on a WNBA court. A superstar of epic proportions while setting records at the University of Iowa, Clark's pro rookie cards were always going to be highly coveted.
As with the start to her WNBA career, the sale of this rare card from Panini has met and exceeded huge expectations, selling for $660,000, and in doing so, shattered the record (previously set by Clark) for the most expensive women's sports trading card in history.
Inscribed with "769 pts and counting," a nod to her scoring total from her rookie season with the Indiana Fever, it took only 26 bids at Fanatics Collect to reach the high bid of $660,000.
Following this record sale, Card Ladder now registers 10 Caitlin Clark sales of $100,000 or more. The previous high was almost half of the sale of the Flawless Logowoman Rookie Patch Auto. Clark's 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Signatures Gold Vinyl Prizm Rookie Auto 1/1 sold for $366,000 on March 29.
Yesterday's record sale was the ninth six-figure Clark card sale this year. The first-ever sale of one of her cards to break the $100,000 barrier came in December of 2024, when Clark's 2024 Select WNBA Signatures Gold Vinyl Rookie Auto 1/1 sold for $234,850.
While Clark's Panini WNBA rookie cards have set a new benchmark in the women's sports Hobby, her Bowman cards were major chase cards while she was dominating the college game. Clark's first sale of more than $50,000 came on January 24, 2024, when her 1st Bowman Superfractor Auto 1-of-1 sold at auction for $78,000.
In addition to the Flawless Logowoman Rookie Patch Auto record sale, this 2024 Panini Royalty National Treasures Caitlin Clark Rookie Patch Auto numbered to five sold for $78,000.
Clark's huge record-breaking sale is yet another massive moment for the Indiana Fever superstar in The Hobby.