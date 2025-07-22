Topps Announces Chase for Dual Autograph of Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani
Members of the hobby, buckle your seatbelts. 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball just received a major announcement, one day prior to it's release and it is a big one. Topps announced that a 1/1 Aaron Judge/Shohei Ohtani Gold Logoman Dual Autograph Relic can be pulled in packs. While it was previously announced that Gold Logomen could be found, the dual autograph component is a new addition.
While the odds of pulling this out of a pack are not currently known, it will certainly be difficult to do given the rarity and significance of the card. Since this is one of the biggest cards to hit the hobby this year, it will likely sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars, if it were to hit the open market. Not to mention, you have two key candidates on the card to repeat as AL and NL MVP this year as well.
In addition to the Ohtani/Judge Dual Autograph, Topps announced another autograph chase as well: last year's Cy Young award winners will also be featured on a card that will look similar to Judge and Ohtani's. Last year, the respective winners of this award was Tarik Skubal and Chris Sale. This year, Skubal is lighting this up with the Detroit Tigers, and has become one of the most talked about pitchers in baseball. Sale meanwhile has had a respectable season as well - he currently has a winning record and a 2.52 ERA with the Atlanta Braves. However, he recently did land on the injured list. This particular card will also certainly fetch a good amount of money, especially with Skubal's popularity right now.
If collectors weren't already buzzing about Topps Chrome Baseball this year, they most certainly will be now. With the star power of Judge and Ohtani on one card, along with the Skubal/Sale counterpart, look for Topps Chrome to dominate hobby sales in the coming weeks, and collectors searching to get their hands on product.