SGC's Peter Steinberg Stepping Down Effective Immediately
Peter Steinberg, President and CEO of SGC grading company, announced today that he is stepping down effective immediately. His announcement was made via social media channels.
According to his announcement, the specific reason wasn't immediately known. This certainly adds to the whirlwind changes from the company famous for the 'black tux'.
Known for their speedy turnaround times and their exemplarily customer service, it was announced in February 2024 that SGC had been sold to PSA. It's unclear whether the acquisition is part of Steinburg's decision to the leave the company he's been with for seven years. In his statement he gave his gratitude to Nat Turner for all the support through the past year and a half.
Comments immediately posted to the announcement revolve around appreciation for Steinberg's transparency. Whether it was to announce a new special, or to detail reasons behind slower turnaround time, Steinburg could often be seen on social media talking about the current state of the company.
There were also the fair share of anxiously-toned comments, apprehensive of what's next for the company.
Ryan Hoge, President of PSA, said that his role will be expanded. Hoge will oversee authentication and grading at Collectors. This includes overseeing all grading brands of PSA, SGC and PCGS. He also said that SGC will continue to have their own grading team and standards and will still operate independently from PSA.
SGC is based in Boca Raton, Fl., and has been around since 1998. The company has been most synonymous with vintage cards. But as the sport went through the covid boom, more modern cards started hitting the market in SGC slabs.
More Information to follow.