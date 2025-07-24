Collectibles On SI

SGC's Peter Steinberg Stepping Down Effective Immediately

Cole Benz

Peter Steinberg, President and CEO of SGC grading company, announced today that he is stepping down effective immediately. His announcement was made via social media channels.

According to his announcement, the specific reason wasn't immediately known. This certainly adds to the whirlwind changes from the company famous for the 'black tux'.

Known for their speedy turnaround times and their exemplarily customer service, it was announced in February 2024 that SGC had been sold to PSA. It's unclear whether the acquisition is part of Steinburg's decision to the leave the company he's been with for seven years. In his statement he gave his gratitude to Nat Turner for all the support through the past year and a half.

Comments immediately posted to the announcement revolve around appreciation for Steinberg's transparency. Whether it was to announce a new special, or to detail reasons behind slower turnaround time, Steinburg could often be seen on social media talking about the current state of the company.

There were also the fair share of anxiously-toned comments, apprehensive of what's next for the company.

Ryan Hoge, President of PSA, said that his role will be expanded. Hoge will oversee authentication and grading at Collectors. This includes overseeing all grading brands of PSA, SGC and PCGS. He also said that SGC will continue to have their own grading team and standards and will still operate independently from PSA.

SGC is based in Boca Raton, Fl., and has been around since 1998. The company has been most synonymous with vintage cards. But as the sport went through the covid boom, more modern cards started hitting the market in SGC slabs.

More Information to follow.

After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz