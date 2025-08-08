Top 1979 Topps Football Cards to Collect
1979 marked the end of a decade for Topps NFL Football releases, and with it came Hall of Fame rookie cards, and memorable cards of NFL stars. The 1970s was a period of impactful set releases by Topps, some of which will eventually be chronicled about here on the Collectables on SI website. The 1979 release is a set that is affordable for all collectors largely due to the key rookies in the set not being Quarterbacks, but a sneaky element to this set does exist that some collectors could overlook: different color backs. At the time, printing and centering on cards was not perfect, and some 1979 Topps Football cards have lighter backs than the others, and these came to be known as "Cream-Colored" backs. In order to check your cards, grab a stack, and look at the backs - if one is lighter, than it is a cream-colored back. These do not necessarily add any value, but certain collectors may pay a premium if putting a set together. With this fun fact out of the way, here are the top five cards to collect from the 1979 Topps Football set.
1. Earl Campbell RC (Card #390)
Earl Campbell was an absolute powerhouse of a running back during his playing days for the Houston Oilers. Each run he took was with aggression, and ran so hard that those trying to tackle him could only rip the jersey off his back, and Campbell would keep on running down the field towards the end zone. A Super Bowl did prove to avoid Campbell unfortunately, and injuries also became somewhat of a problem. This is also Campbell's only Topps card - there was an issue with contract negotiations that prohibited future cards to be made of him during his playing days. Campbell's rookie can be purchased in ungraded condition for $10-$36, depending on condition. A PSA 9 sold recently however for $600.
2. Ozzie Newsome RC (Card #308)
Ozzie Newsome makes up the second Hall of Fame rookie card located in the set (Earl Campbell was the first). Newsome played his entire 13 year career with the Cleveland Browns, racking up 7,980 yards and 47 touchdowns. Newsome would also go on to become the GM of the Baltimore Ravens during the 2000s and most of the 2010s, winning a few Super Bowls as an executive. Collectors can get their hands on this card for $5-$25, with condition again being a factor. A PSA 8 recently sold on eBay for $75.
3. James Lofton RC (Card #310)
James Lofton earned his trip to Canton to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003 after retiring from the NFL. Lofton played from 1979-1993, spending time with the Packers, Raiders, Bills, Rams, and Eagles. Some collectors may best know Lofton as an analyst for CBS, where he has been calling games since 2017. Lofton's rookie is a very affordable pickup, with copies selling for around $5.
4. Roger Staubach (Card #400)
1979 marked the end of a career for Roger Staubach, and the 1979 set would mark his final card released during his playing days. Staubach is regarded as one of the best Dallas Cowboys QBs of all time, winning two Super Bowls with the team. Staubach's final Topps card can be picked up for as low as $2, with better condition copies bringing a slightly higher price.
5. Terry Bradshaw (Card #500)
The last card on the list belongs to another dominant quarterback of the 1970s, Terry Bradshaw. Bradshaw won 4 Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he spent his entire playing career. Bradshaw is still involved in the NFL, where he is part of the FOX NFL Sunday Crew. A PSA 8 sold recently for $59, but ungraded copies will sell in the same range as the aforementioned Staubach card at $2-$5.
The 1979 Topps Football set contains key cards that would be a great part of anyone's collection. All of the cards from the set are very affordable in ungraded condition, making it a set that collectors could build if they desired to. High grade PSA copies can fetch big money, if collectors prefer graded examples. In all, 1979 Topps Football should be looked upon with a sense of nostalgia - for the legendary players in the set, but also for it's collectability.