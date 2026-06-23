A nickname like "The Wizard" isn't just handed out like candy. It has to be earned. Ozzie Smith wowed not only fans and collectors, but his fellow players throughout his career, and truly was a defensive "wizard" on the field.

One of his finest moments was helping the Cardinals win the World Series title in 1982. Rarely has there been a shortstop who was so much fun to watch, not just because of his skill, but because he enjoyed being out there. When you think of Ozzie Smith, what's one of the first things that comes to mind?

The backflip, of course! Smith played the game with joy and wanted himself and others to have fun at the ballpark. For all of these reasons, Smith's cards are still widely collected - let's take a look at some of his most memorable and fun cards below.

1979 Topps Ozzie Smith #116

1979 Ozzie Smith Topps | CardLadder

If you're looking for the Ozzie Smith rookie card, there's only one - his 1979 Topps card. There is an O-Pee-Chee sister card produced in Canada, but we'll look at the Topps here. The card catches Smith in a somewhat strange pose, as if something caught his attention off-camera. For many collectors, this card comes down to centering. It's very tough to find one that looks great like the PSA 10 above.

A PSA 10 last sold for $1,950 in early June.

1982 Topps Traded Ozzie Smith #109T

1982 Ozzie Smith Topps Traded | CardLadder

Most collectors probably remember Cal Ripken Jr.'s card from the 1982 Topps Traded set, but Ozzie Smith's card shouldn't be overlooked. This was the first Topps card to feature Smith in a Cardinals uniform - St. Louis is where he spent his best years in baseball. The facsimile signature is a nice touch.

A PSA 10 last sold for $580.

2001 Fleer Greats of the Game Autograph Ozzie Smith

2001 Ozzie Smith Fleer Greats of the Game | CardLadder

Fleer's "Greats of the Game" release back in 2001 included an autograph per pack. As the product's name suggests, many baseball legends were part of the release, including Smith. What made these cards great was the clear action shot with plenty of room at the bottom for a signature against a white background. Smith had retired before autograph cards really took off, so there aren't any pack-pulled certified auto cards from his playing days.

The card last sold raw for $73.

2017 Topps 1987 Baseball Ozzie Smith

2017 Ozzie Smith 1987 Baseball | CardLadder

Before 2017, Topps had never managed to issue a card of Smith showing off his famous backflip. That changed with the card above, which shows him in his natural element, bringing joy and fun to the fans and being a wizard on the field.

A raw copy can be had for about $15.