The Five Essential Baseball Cards of 1979 Topps
Much like the 1980 Topps set that followed it, the 1979 Topps set is largely remembered for one top-shelf rookie card and little else. Still, this 726-card set had much to offer collectors at the time and still does today, provided they know where to look. In fact, the challenge in selecting the Five Essential Baseball Cards of 1979 Topps is not that there's any struggle to come up with five cards. Just the opposite, it's making some impossible decisions to narrow the list down to only five.
1979 Topps Ozzie Smith
Not surprisingly, the list of 1979 Essentials kicks off with the Wizard. Though it was as a St. Louis Cardinal that Ozzie Smith became truly legendary, his batting helmet-clad rookie card reminds collectors where it all began: San Diego. How did Ozzie do in his four seasons out west? Not bad at all, as two Gold Gloves, an All-Star nod, and a second place Rookie of the Year finish each attest.
1979 Topps Dale Murphy
Though technically a third year card, the 1979 Topps card of two-time National League Most Valuable Player Dale Murphy is his first time claiming all the cardboard for himself, following a pair of seasons as one of four hopefuls on those ubiquitous multi-player rookie cards of the era. Like the Ozzie, the Murph card is also a reminder to collectors that the five-time Gold Glove centerfielder had a much different origin story, getting his start with the Braves as a catcher and first baseman!
1979 Topps Thurman Munson
As far as aesthetics go, this card doesn't hold a candle to Munson's iconic 1971 All-Star Rookie card, nor does it carry any extra swag in the form of an All-Star banner. (That honor went to Carlton Fisk in 1979.) Matter of fact, it's hard to look at the photo and believe anyone even told the Yankee captain it was picture day or that a camera was on him. Then again, this was Thurman Munson, so good chance he was fully aware. Regardless, this card is an Essential not because it's Munson's best but because it's Munson's last. Pull this card before August 2 and there was only excitement. Pull this card after and there were tears. "There's no crying in baseball cards," you protest, but sometimes there just is.
1979 Topps Bump Wills
Come 1981, major baseball card gaffes would be a dime a dozen. In fact the 1981 Fleer set is practically synonymous with ERR and UER in the baseball card dictionary. In 1979, however, major boners were a different matter entirely. The Bump Wills Blue Jays error, which Cy Berger would later claim was intentional (and if you believe that he has a barge full of 1952 Topps High Numbers to sell you), hit school yards like a shockwave and absolutely blew kids' minds. Topps eventually corrected the error as if nothing had happened, but children of the Watergate era knew a good cover-up when they saw one.
1979 Topps Paul Molitor
With apologies to finalists Ron Pruitt, Joe Morgan, Rod Carew, El Tiante, and Duffy Dyer, the final card among the Five Essentials of 1979 Topps belongs to the Ignitor, Paul Molitor. Though it took a while for the baseball world to realize just how good the St. Paul native really was, he already had a Rookie of the Year runner-up finish and was en route to a sophomore season that would include a .322 average, 16 triples, and 33 stolen bases. His first solo card, the 1979 Topps card boasts a truly picture perfect and color matched image of the future Hall of Famer, gloriously crowned by the GOAT of batting helmets, a scuffed Milwaukee two-tone with ball-glove "hidden" M.B. logo.