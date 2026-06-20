The 5 Most Iconic and Valuable 1964 Topps Baseball Cards

1964 Topps has become one of the most beloved baseball card sets among serious vintage collectors. After the busy dual-photo layout of 1963 Topps, the company returned to a much cleaner and simpler look. The set's most distinctive feature is the oversized team names stretched across the top of each card. The cards are not trying to do too much, and the simplicity of the design has aged remarkably well.

The backs of the cards are instantly recognizable because of their bright orange color. Each 1964 Topps card back featured a scratch-off trivia question that required collectors to rub a coin over the blank space to reveal the answer. Because so many kids couldn't resist playing along, finding copies today with completely pristine backs is a challenge.

Right-handed pitcher Lew Burdette famously borrowed a left-handed glove and posed as a southpaw for his 1964 Topps card. Topps never caught the joke, and the card was printed showing Burdette as a left-handed pitcher. The reverse also highlights the set's scratch-off trivia feature, which was rubbed with a coin to reveal Stan Musial as the answer to the question, "Who hit the most home runs in a doubleheader?" | Card Ladder

Beyond the aesthetics, the set’s enduring popularity is due in large part to its accessibility. Unlike many sets from the era, collectors are not forced to chase multiple mega-expensive Hall of Fame rookie cards or incredibly scarce high-number series cards. In fact, legendary knuckleballer Phil Niekro is the only Hall of Fame rookie in the entire set. Additionally, the seventh series cards are substantially easier to find than the difficult high-number cards found in sets such as 1961, 1962, and 1967 Topps.

The 1964 season was also a creative year for Topps beyond its flagship baseball card set. Topps produced the oversized Topps Giants set and the colorful Topps Stand-Up set, giving collectors even more ways to collect stars like Mickey Mantle. While a 1964 Topps Giants Mickey Mantle in PSA 8 has recently sold for $300, a PSA 8 copy of the scarcer 1964 Topps Stand-Up Mantle recently sold for more than $8,000. | Card Ladder

That doesn’t mean the set is easy or cheap to complete (especially in high grade). A PSA-graded complete master set recently sold for $238,000, with every single card grading at least PSA 8. It may lack an elite rookie class, but the checklist remains loaded with iconic baseball legends and some of the greatest multi-player cards in hobby history.

Below are the most iconic and expensive cards from 1964 Topps.

5. Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, Al Kaline, Norm Cash 1964 Topps “A.L. Bombers” #331

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Record Sale: $4,400 (11/18/2022)

Recent PSA 6 Value: $300

Why This Card Is So Iconic: It captures four of the decade's greatest power hitters on a single piece of cardboard. At the time this card was printed, these four men had combined for 1,412 career home runs. Unlike most modern cards that use digital tricks or separate portrait slices, this card features a genuine photograph of the players taken at the 1963 All-Star Game at Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium. Cash is overshadowed by three Hall of Famers, but he was also a tremendous player in the 1960s. He was a five-time All-Star, an AL batting champion, and his 373 home runs in a Tigers uniform are second in team history to Al Kaline.

4. Hank Aaron 1964 Topps #300

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Record Sale: $51,600 (4/18/2021)

Recent PSA 6 Value: $514

Why This Card Is So Iconic: It contains a crystal-clear portrait of Hank Aaron, making it one of the most visually stunning cards of the Hall of Famer. In 1964, Hammerin’ Hank had a .319 batting average, 44 home runs, and 130 RBIs. He retired as baseball's all-time home run king and remains one of the most respected figures the game has ever produced.

3. Hank Aaron and Willie Mays 1964 Topps #423 “Tops in NL”

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Record Sale: $3,720 (4/12/2026)

Recent PSA 6 Value: $285

Why These Cards Are So Iconic: This is the ultimate multi-player combo card because it features two top-5 players of all time during their playing days. Largely because of collector psychology, multi-player cards are almost always less expensive than a standalone base card (like Aaron’s #300). To a pure Hank Aaron collector, a card featuring Willie Mays feels "diluted,” and vice versa. This allows true collectors to get a budget-friendly grail card of two legends in one.

2. Pete Rose 1964 Topps All-Star Rookie #125

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Record Sale: $82,350 (May 16, 2026)

Recent PSA 6 Value: $769

Why These Cards Are So Iconic: This card features the iconic “Topps All-Star Rookie” trophy on the front to commemorate Rose winning the 1963 NL Rookie of the Year award. Pete Rose's official rookie card is the famous 1963 Topps (#537), which features four different players squeezed into tiny circles. Many collectors prefer the look of the 1964 second-year Pete Rose, even if it is not his official rookie card. The 1964 Pete Rose is his first solo card, and it is significantly cheaper than the 1963 rookie (which last sold for $3,094 in a PSA 6).

1. Mickey Mantle 1964 Topps #50

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Record Sale: $68,125 (10/9/2021)

Recent PSA 6 Value: $1,000

Why This Card Is So Iconic: Every single standalone Topps base card of Mickey Mantle from his playing days (1951–1969) is an iconic, high-end "grail” card, especially in higher grades. Collectors love the large, red "YANKEES" text on the very top of the card, and the full portrait of him batting from the right side in his pinstripes. 1964 was the last year Mantle was still elite, as he hit .303 with 35 home runs in leading the Yankees to the World Series.

Honorable Mentions:

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1. Roberto Clemente 1964 Topps #440 (PSA 6: $360)

2. Willie Mays 1964 Topps #150 (PSA 6: $265)

3. Sandy Koufax 1964 Topps #200 (PSA 6: $260)

4. Phil Niekro Rookie Card 1964 Topps #541 Rookie Stars (PSA 6: $180)

5. Dick Allen Rookie Card 1964 Topps #541 Phillies Rookies (PSA 6: $170)