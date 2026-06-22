Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Royce Lewis to Hit Home Run vs. Dodgers)

It's a fresh slate of MLB games ahead of us this week, so let's get things started on the right foot by cashing in on a home run bet.

We have 13 games ahead of us today, and there are two players that I'm keying in on to hit a home run, including Royce Lewis of the Minnesota Twins against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB Best Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Royce Lewis Home Run (+380)

Ivan Herrera Home Run (+710)

Royce Lewis Home Run (+380)

Eric Lauer gets the start for the Dodgers tonight, and he has given up 2.5 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the third-highest rate amongst starting pitchers in the Majors. That could set us up for a great spot when targeting a member of the Minnesota Twins to hit a home run. The player I'm going to bet on is Royce Lewis, who has far better numbers when facing left-handed pitchers. Two of his seven home runs this season have come against lefties, and his slugging percentage has improves from .350 against righties to .439 against lefties.

The starts are aligning for the Twins' third baseman to hit a home run tonight.

Ivan Herrera Home Run (+710)

If you want to bet on someone with longer odds tonight, consider Ivan Herrera of the St. Louis Cardinals. He doesn't have the power of a Jordan Walker or Alex Burleson, but he has much longer odds tonight despite already having 10 home runs this season while sporting a slugging percentage of .429.

Herrera and the Cardinals will have Merrill Kelly of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who has a home runs allowed rate of 1.9 per nine innings pitched this season. That's the 12th-highest rate amongst MLB starting pitchers.

At north of 7-1, Herrera is a fantastic longshot bet to hit a dinger for tonight's MLB slate.

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