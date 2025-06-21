Top Five Sammy Sosa Cards to Collect
Sammy Sosa was unquestionably one of the best MLB players during the 1990s. In 18 seasons, he hit 609 home runs and 1,667 RBIs. However, PED use has hampered his accomplishments, as well as his chances for being inducted into the hall of fame in Cooperstown. Recently, Sosa returned to the Chicago Cubs' home ballpark of Wrigley field for the first time in twenty years, where Sosa spent 13 years of his career. He received a warm welcome, and will also be inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame later this season. Sosa was also on the receiving end of memorable hobby releases, which produced cards that collectors still seek to this day.
1. 1990 Topps RC
Sosa's rookie cards come from 1990, and perhaps the card that has the most eye appeal is his 1990 Topps flagship card. While some collectors may not like the design, it is a memorable one nonetheless. A PSA 10 copy of this card sold recently for $100. But, due to this being printed during the "junk wax era", ungraded copies can be purchased for as little as $1.
2. 1996 Topps Chrome Refractor
The first year of Topps Chrome came in 1996, and with it came great innovation in the hobby. Sosa is featured in the baseball release of the set, with a picture of him running to what looks to be second base. The refractor version of the card carries more of a premium, with a PSA 7 currently listed on eBay at the time of writing for $145. Ungraded copies sell between $65-$70.
3. 1999 Topps #461 HR Parade (#66)
The great home run chase of 1998 between Sosa and McGwire will live down in baseball history, but it also lives in the hobby. The 1999 Topps set paid homage to this race in it's flagship set that year. Card #461 in the set has 66 variations, one for each home run Sosa hit in 1998. Naturally, HR #66 carries the most value. Copies have sold anywhere between $10-35.
4. 2024 Topps Series 2 Heavy Lumber SP
One of two more recent Sosa cards to make this list features a wood grain finish, the Heavy Lumber SP from 2024 Topps Series 2. If a collector is into eye appeal and rarity, this would be a top card for a Sosa collector. This card has sold recently between $10-$20.
5. 2025 Topps Series 2 1990 Topps Autographs Gold /50
While Sosa does not have a ton of autograph cards, he does have one in this years Series 2 release. Ironically, it is on the 1990 throwback cards, the same set that his rookie card comes from. An autograph from this set /50 sold recently on eBay for $150.
Sammy Sosa has a special place in MLB history, whether that is among Chicago Cubs fans, or for those who watched the home run chase of 1998. Sosa also has some key cards in the hobby that people should keep an eye out for. Most of them are available at affordable prices, which could put Sosa towards the top of radars among collectors.