Cal Raleigh sets Home Run Record and earns Topps NOW Card

By this point in the MLB season, a majority of fans have their guesses as to how the MVP will be in both the AL and the NL. Cal Raleigh is making the AL MVP race even more interesting by the day. In the Seattle Mariners game last night, Raleigh smashed his 48th and 49th Home Run of the season, setting a new single season HR record for the catcher position. What Raleigh has been doing this season is truly incredible, and Topps has decided to commemorate the event in trading card form.

Raleigh makes an appearance on yet another Topps NOW card, with this being #604 on the entirety of the MLB season. The front of the card is emblematic of the typical Topps NOW design from this year, with the text indicating Raleigh's accomplishment of reaching 49 home runs. The card also shows Raleigh in a throwback Mariners uniform, tossing his bat to the side as he gets ready to trot around the bases and take his place in MLB history. While collectors can obtain the base card during a 24 hour window, parallels are also avaible for collectors, which will replace the base card in an order. The parallels included for this specific Raleigh card include: Gold Foil (/50), Orange Foil (/25), Black Foil (/10), Red Foil (/5), and Foilfractor (/1).

Cal Raleigh Topps NOW #604 | Topps NOW

Perhaps the best news for Raleigh collectors is that there is more to offer with this release. Collectors have the chance to hit a game used base relic from the game Raleigh hit the home run in (only 49 copies), and there are also autographed relics as well. Raleigh signed 16 total cards, with one particular autograph standing above the rest. The 1 of 1 autographed relic features a Raleigh auto with a "49 HRs!" inscription by Raleigh himself. For fans, this will prove to be a big chase card.

Cal Raleigh Topps NOW #604 Autographed Relic | Topps NOW

As Cal Raleigh continues to make history during his 2025 campaign, Topps NOW continues to chronicle the impact that he is making. The latest card release in the Topps NOW set not only makes it a point to let fans know what Raleigh is doing, but it is also a card that observes the historical path he is on. This particular card and autograph chase is a dream for Raleigh collectors, and they will surely be taking an interest in this release.

