With the release of the full 2026 NFL schedule this Thursday, fans now know when their favorite teams and players will face off throughout the season. Every year, big wins, especially in high-profile matchups, carry playoff and championship implications, but they also have a major impact on the hobby.

Early-season victories in primetime games can significantly influence the value of a player's cards, from rookie cards and case hit inserts to low-numbered on-card autographs. Strong performances under the national spotlight often spark a reactive buzz in the hobby, driving increased demand and attention from collectors and investors alike.

Here are the top Four Matchups each month with Hobby Impact.

Week 1: Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs (on MNF)

2025 Topps Chrome Ultra Violet Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes | Card Ladder

Monday Night Football in Week 1 immediately puts the spotlight on one of the biggest storylines of the 2026 NFL season: when will Patrick Mahomes return from his knee injury, and how effective will he be once he's back on the field? It remains unclear whether he will be ready for week 1 following the late-season knee injury that cut short his previous campaign. His card market has been relatively quiet this summer, but a fast start to the 2026 season could quickly reignite hobby momentum heading into the fall.

For the Denver Broncos, Bo Nix enters his third season as the clear leader of a team that captured the AFC West last season. The big question now is whether Nix can leap from promising young quarterback to being mentioned alongside the top names of the league's top quarterbacks, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Mahomes? If he can lead the Denver back to the playoffs, collectors shouldn't be surprised if the value of Nix's high-end inserts and rookie cards increases significantly.

Week 5: New York Giants at Washington Commanders

2025 Topps Chrome Kaiju Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels | Card Ladder

On paper, an October matchup at 1 p.m ET between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants may not appear especially significant. However, for collectors, this game could have major implications for the hobby.

After a disappointing 2025 season, Jayden Daniels enters 2026 facing important questions about his long-term viability. Despite leading Washington to a playoff appearance in 2024, Daniels and the Commanders struggled to build momentum last season. Will Daniels re-emerge as the dynamic quarterback capable of leading Washington back into playoff contention, or will he join the growing list of young quarterbacks whose early hype faded in their second and third seasons?

Jaxson Dart showed flashes of being a dynamic dual-threat quarterback capable of producing highlight-reel plays at the NFL level last season. Entering his second season, Dart will lead the Giants as they attempt to return to contention. If he can translate his hobby hype into consistent on-field success, his high-end inserts and low-number rookie cards could see significant attention from collectors and investors alike.

Both Dart and Daniels were included in this year's Topps Chrome Kiaju insert set, making this matchup even more intriguing for the hobby. Collectors will be watching closely to see whether the winner of this matchup experiences a boost in demand and value for cards like these.

Week 12: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

2025 Topps Chrome Autograph Caleb Williams and Jared Goff | Card Ladder

Thanksgiving Day will feature an NFL marquee matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions. Over the past two seasons, these two teams have emerged as major contenders in the very competitive NFC North, with Caleb Williams and Jared Goff leading the way. By this Thanksgiving Day showdown, collectors should have a much clearer sense of whether Detroit's recent run of success can continue or whether Caleb Williams is the elite quarterback the Bears have been searching for over 75 years, and whether the Bears will be at the top of the division for years to come.

A strong start to the season, combined with a signature win on a national stage, could help Goff finally receive more hobby attention he deserves. Meanwhile, if Williams builds upon his 2025 season, his influence in Chicago and across the hobby could grow rapidly. With that rise in visibility, collectors would likely see increased demand for both his autographs and low-numbered, low-pop rookie cards.

Week 13: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

2025 Topps Chrome Orange Lava Auto Josh Allen and Drake Maye | Card Ladder

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will meet in Week 13 in a matchup that could very well decide the AFC East. Once again, the storyline centers on two quarterbacks at different stages of their careers. Drake Maye, part of the 2024 quarterback draft class with Nix, Williams, Daniels, JJ McCarthy, and Michael Penix, proved during the Patriots' Super Bowl run that he is capable of winning big playoff games and leading deep playoff runs. The next question is whether he can repeat that success and ascend into true NFL Stardom.

For the Bills and Josh Allen, the question remains familiar: Is this finally the year that he leads the Bills to the Super Bowl? Allen has already established himself as one of the league's elite quarterbacks, but a Super Bowl appearance or championship would elevate both his legacy and hobby market. If he can finally bring Buffalo back to the NFL's biggest stage, his hobby relevance and card values could move into the top tier, rivaled by only Patrick Mahomes.