3 Essential Deion Sanders Baseball Cards are Prime Time
Anytime we think of Deion Sanders, one of the first things that comes to mind is his NFL Hall of Fame career as a defensive powerhouse, and probably one of the best cornerbacks that game has ever experienced. However, many of us also forget that he had quite the MLB career and some of his baseball cards are still in high demand throughout the hobby community. With that said, here are three essential Deion Sanders baseball cards, every collector should consider.
His 1989 Topps Traded Rookie Card (Card No. 110T) offers collectors one of the earliest glimpses of Sanders before he was known as “Prime Time” while also providing collectors a classic Topps design that pops with accents of the Yankees team colors. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $1.50-$2 while its PSA 10 counterpart has sold for an average of $40.
His 1990 Leaf Rookie Card (Card No. 359) offers collectors a card from of the more premium sets of the era and one that was much cleaner than that of a 1990 Topps design. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $1.50-$2 while its PSA 10 counterpart has sold for an average of $45-$50.
His 1992 Upper Deck Baseball insert card (Card No. #SP3) is truly one of the more exciting chase cards of the 1990s. Offering a true look into the dual-sport athlete that Sanders was, it’s also a darling among the hobby community. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $4-$5 while its PSA 10 counterpart has reached upwards of $180.
Deion Sanders' collectability from a baseball card perspective certainly continues to draw the demand of collectors all throughout the hobby, especially with key rookie and insert cards offering a nostalgic appeal and a connection to his ultra-rare talent of being a two-sport athlete across Major League Baseball as well as the National Football League.