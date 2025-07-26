The Five Must-Have Cards of Dave Parker
For years Dave Parker's biggest fans used the hashtag #Enshrine39 in pursuit of a singular goal: ensuring the five-tool superstar known as Cobra would someday get his call from the Hall. While that call finally came in December 2024, Parker's July 28 induction ceremony will be bittersweet in the wake of the legendary Pirate's recent passing. Either way, Hall of Fame induction is as an occasion as any for collectors to take stock of their Dave Parker collections, admire the best of the bunch, and perhaps even add a terrific new card of Cobra to celebrate his well deserved plaque in Cooperstown.
1974 Topps Dave Parker
For many collectors, the "must have" list begins and ends with the rookie card. In the case of Cobra, that comes courtesy of the 1974 Topps set. While prices have gone up since Parker's Hall of Fame announcement last December, the card remains fairly affordable with recent sales of PSA 4 examples in the $50 to $60 range.
1975 Topps Dave Parker
The 1975 earns its "must have" status one of two ways. For collectors who find the rookie card a bit beyond their budgets, this second year card is certainly the next best option, particularly given a price tag in the single digits. But what about collectors who already have the rookie card? In that case, look know further than Parker's shoulder patch, a "21" honoring the "Great One," Roberto Clemente, who died December 31, 1972. The 1975 Cobra is by no means the only Topps card featuring the memorial patch, but makes an already awesome Dave Parker card even better regardless.
1982 Donruss Dave Parker Diamond Kings
Unfortunately, Dave Parker received his phone call more than two decades after the Perez-Steele Hall of Fame postcard series came to an end. Fortunately, of course, the 1982 Donruss set provides fans of Cobra (and artist Dick Perez) with a terrific Diamond Kings card. Of course, Brewers fans may prefer this other Dave Parker Diamond King.
1987 Topps Dave Parker All-Star
Though Parker is best remembered as a Pittsburgh Pirate, collectors can't ignore his Cincinnati homecoming. Obviously there are plenty of Reds cards from which to choose, but this particular one combines so many good things at once: a killer warmup jacket and "DP" wristbands, an up-close, no cap look at Cobra's movie star good looks, an All-Star designation reminding fans that Parker was back from his earlier struggles, and of course the famed 1987 faux woodgrain borders. Plus, don't sleep on the fantastic National League logo in the card's upper left corner.
2013 Topps Archives Fan Favorite Autographs Dave Parker
Whether this exact card or another one, an autographed baseball card of Dave Parker is what matters here. Beyond the retro 1978 design, this particular example stands out for the clean look and, perhaps even more importantly, the iconic pillbox cap that's come to be synonymous with Pittsburgh's 1979 World Series title.
Congratulations to Dave Parker, Hall of Famer, along with of course his family, his friends, and fans, and—let's not forget—his collectors!