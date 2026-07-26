The most anticipated move of the 2026 NBA offseason is complete: LeBron James will be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers come tip-off in October. While the team was already on his radar, multiple teams were still in the mix right until the day of the announcement, which came as a surprise to the basketball community.

It was the biggest story you could find anywhere for the 24 hours following Shams Charania's post, and the same is true within the sports card community. LeBron's cards are obviously liquid in this day and age, but his official move to the 76ers caused an instant surge in demand and price for tons of the King's collectibles.

LeBron Joins A Championship-Contending Team

Feb 10, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) embrace | USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have arguably the most stacked roster in the entire basketball world, that is, on paper. They recently acquired 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, which was already a massive deal on its own, but it turned out to be one of the turning points for LeBron's league-defining decision.

The addition of Brown made Philly a serious contender for LeBron's services. Not only do they now have two championship-winning players on their team, but they also have a world-class starting rotation to go with the pair.

VJ Edgecombe, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid (when healthy) is an incredible three-man core that would do wonders with the talent both Brown and James bring to the table. But wait, while that's all good and exciting to see, what does that have to do with any kind of Hobby impact?

Enter point #2.

76ers Stars' Card Markets Are Up Since The Move

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) celebrates during the final moments of their win over the Boston Celtics in game seven | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the hype was mostly centered around LeBron James, and the attention Philadelphia received is a byproduct of his choice, but you cannot deny that the Sixers have been talked about more in the past 48 hours than they did over the previous 23 days of July combined.

This has led to a sharp increase in demand and value for cards of the 76ers' main guys such as Maxey, who's long been seen as the player of the future by Philadelphia basketball fans.

2020 Panini Prizm Tyrese Maxey Silver Prizm RC PSA 10 | CardLadder

Before the LeBron announcement, this Silver Prizm RC of Tyrese Maxey's in a PSA 10 was averaging sales in the mid-$400 range. The last three publicly known sales of this card have all been at $600 — a 50% increase simply because one of the greatest athletes in history joined his team.

Joel Embiid's market is also slightly up since the move, and while individual card sales won't show it directly, CardLadder shows his Index Data growth from 4,505 on July 23 to 4,689 on July 24th. $2,770 worth of Embiid's cards were also sold on the day of the LeBron announcement, an amount that totals more than the entire previous week combined.

LeBron's Card Market Responds To The Hype

LeBron James' Card Market Last Two Weeks Daily Sales Volume | CardLadder

Of course, the main star of the entire situation is LeBron James' card market. Almost everything is on the rise, even by marginal amounts, and the July 24 data really speaks for itself.

$695,000 worth of LeBron's sports cards were dealt on the very day his signing with Philadelphia was announced, which is more than twice the combined value from any other day over the past two weeks.

2007 Topps Chrome LeBron James PSA 9 | CardLadder

This piece from 2007 Topps Chrome is just one of many examples of a LeBron James card that shot up in price thanks to all the hype surrounding the announcement. From averaging around $160–170 to selling for $274 the day after the news broke, a literal $100 jump, the card is a testament to just how much influence LeBron still has in the Hobby.