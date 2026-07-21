LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players that ever lived, and at 41 years old, he's really still got it. That's why the free agency market has remained so active even a few weeks into the offseason — the biggest name in the NBA still needs a home.

There are so many teams that would benefit tremendously from his on-court impact next season, and whichever direction LeBron takes will also have some serious Hobby implications as well. From linking up with a co-superstar to returning to a place once called home, here are the top landing spots for LeBron James based on potential Hobby impact.

Golden State Warriors

United States forward LeBron James and guard Stephen Curry celebrate after the game against Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The definitive rivalry of the 2010s NBA, the greatest partnership of the 2024 FIBA WC. That's what everyone thinks about when LeBron James and Steph Curry are mentioned in the same sentence. The idea of LeBron joining the Golden State Warriors has been floating around for months and there's really not been a definitive "no" to it either.

If LeBron ever decided to link up with Wardell for one last dance, it would definitely be the biggest decision in all of modern basketball and, in all honesty, trump "The Decision" where he left Cleveland to take his talents to South Beach.

Think of all the LeBron James-Steph Curry dual autographs that would exist, or even the sheer absurdity of there being official trading cards featuring LeBron James in a Warriors jersey. Safe to say, the world would never be the same if this move happened.

Cleveland Cavaliers

June 3, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second quarter in game two of the 2018 NBA Finals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This makes sense for more reasons than just purely Hobby hype. Everything would come full circle if LeBron returns to the Cleveland Cavaliers for his farewell run, and his fanbase is going to benefit from that the most.

Think of the surge in demand for LeBron cards where he's in a Cavs jersey, especially from his rookie season, as fans and collectors alike move quickly to secure their own pieces of history in cardboard form. It would be the reunion of a lifetime, and potentially even another deep playoff run considering Cleveland made the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

Return To The Los Angeles Lakers

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the most farfetched option, but hey, stranger things have happened in basketball. If LeBron decides that the job isn't finished in Los Angeles just yet, especially with all the new pieces that the Lakers added to their lineup, a reunion might even lead to the only thing that would complete the story —a fifth NBA championship.

LeBron's most valuable Lakers card ever is worth $1,260,000, and that was the price paid for his 1/1 Superfractor Auto from 2025 Topps Chrome. Just think what that piece would be worth if he brought the Lakers their 18th ring.

While the Lakers are an unlikely destination, it does speak to how much power the Lakers' brand has over the likes of Minnesota, Philadelphia, or Miami is for the hobby.