Tyrese Maxey cards are surging: Up over 150% in a year

Despite their struggles against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Philadelphia 76ers have stayed firmly in the mix this season. That is largely thanks to Tyrese Maxey, who continues to shine in Philly. The twenty-five-year-old Sixers guard is having his best season, notching career highs in points (30.1), assists (6.8), rebounds (4.3), steals (2.1), and blocks (1.0) through 41 games.

Philly looks to be all in on Maxey. Before the season started it looked like Jared McCain, who was a highly-touted rookie, had potential to be the future of the Sixers franchise. However, he was just demoted to the G League after unremarkable performances for the first half of the season.

With Maxey playing on an elite level, collectors have been buying up his cards at a feverish pace. According to Card Ladder, his cards are up over 150% year-over-year. Five of the top ten Maxey card sales have all taken place within the last three months, including the highest selling card ever.

2020 Silver Prizm Rookies (#256)

A PSA 10 2020 Panini Prizm Tyrese Maxey Silver Prizm rookie card (#256) | Card Ladder

This time last year, Maxey's silver Prizm rookie cards (#256) were selling for a fraction of what they're going for now. Last January, PSA 9s were selling for around $25-$30 while PSA 10s were selling for $150-$200. Just in the past few weeks those same PSA 9s have sold for as high as $55 and his PSA 10s have consistently hit or exceeded $350, including a few sales in November and December over $400.

2024-25 Panini Donruss Optic Downtown Gold Vinyl Prizm #13 (1/1)

A one-of-one 2024-25 Panini Donruss Optic Tyrese Maxey Downtown Gold Vinyl Prizm #13 | Card Ladder

The above ungraded one-of-one Gold Vinyl Prizm Downtown is one of four Tyrese Maxey cards to reach or exceed $25K in the last three months. This one sold for exactly $25K on October 28, 2025. It's an impressive sale for a non-rookie non-autograph ungraded card and it shows how Maxey's hobby stock is booming this year.

2020-21 Panini National Treasures Patch Autographs Gold (/10) #114

A PSA 9 2020 National Treasures Tyrese Maxey Patch Autographs Gold (/10) #114 | Card Ladder

This National Treasures rookie card is Maxey's highest selling rookie card and second highest card overall. The top sale came in May, 2022 when a PSA 9 sold for $51K. This card fell sharply when it sold less than a year later for just $14.4K. It has since rebounded and the most recent sale of one of these cards was a BGS 9 that sold on January 3, 2026 for $27K.

For a rookie card with a beautiful three-color patch and serial numbered to 10, it's no wonder this one is one of the highest selling Maxey cards.

2024-25 Panini Flawless Logoman Autograph (1/1)

2024-25 Panini Flawless Logoman Autographs Tyrese Maxey #LGA-TYM (#1/1) | Card Ladder

The highest selling Maxey card is the ungraded autograph logoman above. This non-rookie ungraded card recently sold in November, 2025 for $68.3K. Other than being a one-of-one logoman, it's tough to say why this non-rookie card is the top seller for Sixers star guard, but it may be simply the fact that its a logoman which are typically at the top of any players card sales.

The Sixers star guard is having one heck of a year. He earned his first ever start for the All Star East team, he's leading the league in steals per game (including an incredible 8-steal night the other day), and he just landed a signature shoe deal. If he can keep this up and if Philly can make a strong run in the playoffs, Maxey's cards could still have room to run.

