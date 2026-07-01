LeBron James is stirring up interest in the hobby by entering free agency once again, and collectors across the globe are awaiting his decision. After spending eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron has numerous memorable cards in the hobby, some of which are quite collectible today.

So, let's look back at LeBron's time in the city of angels and at four of his most memorable cards in a Lakers jersey.

2018-19 Donruss Optic Basketball LeBron James Silver Holo

One of the first cards featuring LeBron James in a Lakers uniform is from a recognizable set in the hobby: 2018-19 Donruss Optic. The card features him shooting a midrange jump shot, which he is well known for in his career. Collectors may gravitate towards the Holo parallel of this card, which has some strong eye appeal. A PSA 9 sold recently for $50, making this an easy addition to many people's collections.

2018-19 Panini Donruss Optic Basketball LeBron James Holo PSA 9 | eBay

2020-21 Panini Prizm Basketball LeBron James Base Card

A couple of years later, the hobby boom was underway, and one particular LeBron James card has been in greater demand than any other: his base card (and parallels) from the 2020-21 Panini Prizm set. One major reason for this was that the card has him doing a Kobe tribute dunk. The photography on the card is outstanding, and features a good amount of the arena. It is also the most affordable card on this list, with raw base copies attainable for $10 or less.

2020-21 Panini Prizm Basketball LeBron James Base Card | eBay

2025-26 Topps Basketball LeBron James All-Kings Insert

The last two cards on the list come at a time when Topps regained the Basketball license. The first Topps Flagship Basketball release included a short-printed insert that has gained popularity in the hobby in recent years, that being the All Kings insert. James is featured in the set, which is modeled after a playing card. The card also has a refractor-type finish on part of the card. With LeBron frequently referred to as "King James", this card is a must for LeBron collectors. Copies of this card have sold recently for $2,175.

2025-26 Topps Basketball LeBron James All-Kings SP Insert | eBay

2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball LeBron James Autograph

Naturally, the first licensed Topps Chrome Basketball release came out towards the end of 2025, and marked the first time since 2009-10 that LeBron James had a Topps Chrome card. As a result, his base autograph from the set takes the final spot on the list. While he will have a card in next year's set and likely in future years, his first Topps Chrome Autograph in a number of years is a significant hobby moment for his catalog of cards.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball LeBron James Autograph | eBay

LeBron James has many cards in the hobby, with a good number of them coming during his time with the Lakers. Some of the top cards to collect of him from this era of his career feature stunning photography, along with short prints and autographs. Regardless of what cards appeal to a collector, any of these cards would be great additions to one's collection.