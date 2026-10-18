Is Saquon Barkley Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Eagles in NFL Week 6)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) has been ruled ouf ror Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Barkley also missed the Eagles' Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the team is now just 2-3 and facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs with a ton of injuries across the roster.

Eagles ruled out RB Saquon Barkley for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2026

This season, Barkley has appeared in four games, but he's played very limited snaps in two of them due to a stinger in Week 2 and his hamstring injury in Week 4.

The star running back has 36 carries for 182 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and four catches (on seven targets) for eight yards.

The Eagles running back room is a mess entering Week 6, as their top-three backs are all sidelined for this game.

Barkley is out of the lineup for the second week in a row while both Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley are on injured reserve. So, Dameon Pierce, Carson Steele and Jaydon Blue are expected to be the active backs for Philadelphia against Carolina.

Oddsmakers have set the Eagles as underdogs in this game, as Tanner McKee is starting at quarterback for Jalen Hurts (blood clot) in Week 6 and going forward. Hurts was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

So, how should bettors wager on the Eagles with Barkley out? The SI Betting team actually has an OVER to consider for one Eagles starter in Week 6.

Best Eagles Prop Bet vs. Panthers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tanner McKee OVER 190.5 Passing Yards (-112)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan is avoiding the Eagles running game and actually bet on Tanner McKee to go over his passing yards total as his No. 3-ranked prop for this week:

I think Tanner McKee is going to surprise some people on Sunday when he gets the start over Jalen Hurts. Hurts' play has been one of the downfalls of the Eagles' offense, so someone new under center may lead to good things, especially considering how well backup quarterbacks have played in their first starts across the league so far this season.

It's also worth noting that the Panthers haven't exactly been an elite defense so far this season. They rank 20th in opponent dropback EPA and 21st in opponent dropback success rate. We aren't asking much for McKee to reach 187+ yards through the air.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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