Jalen Hurts’ $35,000 Super Card Sale: Market Peak or Just the Beginning?
On January 19, 2023, a 2020 Panini Immaculate Collection football card of Jalen Hurts 1/1 NFL Shield Auto (PSA 8/Auto 10) sold for $23,400. Fast forward to February 9, 2025—the day of the Super Bowl—and the same card changed hands again, this time fetching $35,000.
This was the most expensive Jalen Hurts card sold on Super Bowl Sunday, a day historically known for sports card market dips and surges tied to game-day performances. But what does this increase really mean for the Hurts market?
What’s Driving the Price Jump?
Two years ago, Hurts was a promising young quarterback playing in his first Super Bowl. Today, he’s a Super Bowl champion, and this time, the game’s MVP. Card values tend to spike immediately after major milestones, but sustained growth depends on career trajectory, market demand, and long-term collectibility.
A few key factors likely contributed to this 50% price jump:
- Super Bowl wins drive QB card values – Quarterbacks with rings historically see long-term value appreciation. Now that Jalen Hurts has his first, some sports card investors and collectors may feel this is only the start of a special career, and the first of many to possible come.
- MVP hardware cements legacy – Winning Super Bowl MVP puts Hurts in elite company. Not only does this help place Jalen Hurts into the NFL history books, but it places him directly into the public limelight as well.
- The hobby’s current market strength – With sports cards continuing to perform well, high-end collectors are still investing heavily in modern stars. High end investors and collectors looking 5-10 years out may see this as a great investment that will pay dividends down the line.
Is This the Market’s Ceiling for Hurts?
The key question is whether this price point marks the peak or if there’s still room to grow. Some comparisons:
• Patrick Mahomes’ top rookie patch autos have eclipsed $100K+ after his second Super Bowl win.
• Tom Brady’s most iconic cards command seven figures due to his sustained success, record setting 7 Super Bowl titles, and his consensus GOAT status.
For Hurts’ market to continue rising, he’ll need continued playoff success, statistical dominance, and a potential Hall of Fame trajectory.
Final Verdict: Buy, Hold, or Sell?
- Collectors bullish on Hurts’ future may see this as an entry point before he racks up more accolades.
- Investors might cash in on the Super Bowl spike, taking profits now before potential offseason dips.
- Long-term holders betting on Hurts’ legacy will hope for another ring to push values even higher.
As the NFL offseason begins, the sports card market often experiences a dip, with prices cooling as the on-field action slows. It will be interesting to see whether this Jalen Hurts 1/1 NFL Shield Auto holds its value or if demand softens in the coming months. High-end cards of this magnitude don’t change hands frequently, meaning it could be some time before we get a true sense of its long-term market trajectory. Whether this sale marks the peak or just another milestone in Hurts’ growing legacy remains to be seen.