Joe Montana's Top 5 Card Sales of All Time

The San Francisco 49ers are no strangers to big-time games and being in the primetime spotlight of the NFL. Whether it's Monday Night Football, NFL Playoffs, or the Super Bowl, the 49ers have success on every stage. Their all-time-great quarterback from the 1980s, Joe Montana, helped to solidify that legacy. Here, we look at Joe Montana's Top 5 Most Valuable Card Sales of All Time.

Joe Montana's name is synonymous with winning football games. Even in college, he helped Notre Dame win the National Championship in 1977 after coming off the bench during the season and led the team to 10 straight victories.

Sep 1978; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish quarterback (3) Joe Montana in action during the 1978 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Montana joined the NFL in 1979 and won four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers.

5. 2025 Panini Absolute Green Super Bowl Kaboom! /1 Joe Montana

2025 Panini Absolute Green Super Bowl Kaboom! /1 Joe Montana. Sold for $38,000 on December 17, 2025. | eBay via Card Ladder

Top Sale Information: Sold for $38,000 on December 17, 2025 through eBay.

This Panini Absolute Kaboom! is a one-of-one card honoring Super Bowl XXIV. The card features an illustrated Joe Montana with his right arm outstretched as we, the viewer, can imagine the football being thrown to his intended target.

4. 2015 Panini Flawless Dual Patch Auto /1 Joe Montana

2015 Panini Flawless Dual Patch Auto /1 Joe Montana. Sold for $49,200 on May 22, 2026. | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

Top Sale Information: Sold for $49,200 on May 22, 2026 through Fanatics Premier Auction.

Coming in at number four is a Joe Montana card with the player wearing his Kansas City Chiefs uniform. Montana joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 1993 and played for the franchise during the 1993 and 1994 seasons. He retired at the end of the 1994 season.

3. 2019 Panini Absolute Green Kaboom /1 Joe Montana PSA 10

2019 Panini Absolute Green Kaboom /1 Joe Montana PSA 10. Sold for $68,100 on September 4, 2026. | ALT via Card Ladder

Top Sale Information: Sold for $68,100 on September 4, 2026 through ALT.

The number three card on our list features Montana in a celebratory pose with the shimmering green background of the 1/1 Kaboom! card from Panini. The number three spot is in honor of Montana being the first player in NFL history to be named Super Bowl MVP for a third time.

2. 2004 SkyBox LE Legends of the Draft Dual Purple Patch /1 Tom Brady/ Joe Montana

2004 SkyBox LE Legends of the Draft Dual Purple Patch /1 Tom Brady/ Joe Montana. Sold for $103,000 on August 24, 2025. | Goldin Auction via Card Ladder

Top Sale Information: PSA Authentic sold for $103,000 on August 24, 2025 through eBay.

Other Sale: In BGS Authentic slab, sold for $68,880 on Oct. 25, 2021 via Goldin Auction.

This card features the two legendary NFL quarterbacks with pictures of Tom Brady and Joe Montana. The NFL shield on each of their jerseys is game-worn and is part of what makes this card so special. Also, Tom Brady, a Bay Area native, was a 49ers fan during his formative years.

1. 1981 Topps Joe Montana #216

1981 Topps Joe Montana #216 PSA 10. Sold for $103,200. | Goldin Auctions via Card Ladder

Top Sale Info: PSA 10 sold for $103,200 through Goldin Auctions on Mar. 13, 2022.

PSA 10 Population: 113

Here we are, at the number one spot on our Joe Montana list, and it features his rookie card from 1981. The PSA 10 version of the card, as shown above, sold for six figures in March of 2022 when it went for $103,200 through Goldin Auctions.