If you weren’t there to see it, it’s hard to overstate just how cool Stephon Marbury was in the mid-’90s, the swagger he had, the style he played with, and the slick handles and playground flair the New York City-bred streetball legend brought with him to the NBA.

The No. 4 pick in the star-studded 1996 Draft, Marbury formed the league’s most dynamic young duo with Kevin Garnett in Minnesota, before a series of up-and-down stops and a bizarre Vaseline-eating livestream stymied his journey. Eventually, a stunning move halfway around the globe rejuvenated his career and turned him into a basketball icon and household name in China.

That second act overseas, combined with the aura he carried in his early years, has given Marbury a deeper worldwide following among collectors than his NBA résumé alone might suggest.

Starbury Rises to Top of His Class

For a brief stretch, Marbury and Garnett looked like more than just another promising young duo. They seemed destine to become the future of basketball, taking the league by storm with their electrifying style and larger-than-life personalities, appearing on magazine covers and in a string of eccentric commercials.

While Marbury wasn't the biggest name popping out of packs from 1996 products, that buzz made him one of the class’s most recognizable and collected young stars alongside Allen Iverson. Kobe Bryant hadn’t yet reached another stratosphere of popularity; Steve Nash was still a third-stringer, and Ray Allen was a couple of years away from showing off his acting chops.

When Finest, the established premium brand of the time, was released in early 1997, Beckett’s February price guide listed Iverson’s rookie card as the top card in the set at $12. Tied for third at $8, behind only Michael Jordan’s $10 base card, were Marbury’s and Bryant’s debuts.

When Finest was released, Beckett's price guide listed both Marbury's and Kobe Bryant's RC at $10. | Card Ladder

Even after the teenage phenom in Hollywood began dominating the spotlight, Beckett ranked Marbury as the seventh-hottest player in the hobby entering the 1997-98 season, ahead of Anfernee Hardaway and Tim Duncan.

Beckett Magazine ranked Marbury No. 7 on its "Who's Hot?" list entering the 1997-98 season. | Beckett

The Fall of Starbury’s Cards

For all the promise he flashed early on, Marbury's career never quite matched the expectations attached to that early hobby hype.

Marbury forced a trade out of Minnesota but didn't find any playoff success in New Jersey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His partnership with Garnett unraveled after only two and a half seasons when Marbury forced his way out of Minnesota, not because, as has been widely reported, he resented his teammate’s enormous contract, but, as he now claims, because he didn't realize how cold the Midwest winters could get (sure, Steph).

Despite two All-Star appearances and two All-NBA Third Team selections during his stops in New Jersey and Phoenix, postseason success eluded him. In New York, there was hope that the Brooklyn native could be the franchise savior the Knicks desperately needed, but his uneven homecoming instead marked the beginning of the end of his NBA career.

Interest in Marbury's cards began to fade and prices dropped well below the other top players in his Draft class. | Card Ladder

As Marbury’s star faded, so did much of the interest in his cards, leaving many of his late-’90s releases as afterthoughts and bargain-bin fare. His rookie card prices soon well behind those of his fellow 1996 draftees who went on to become Hall of Famers.

Today, Marbury’s raw Finest rookie card sells for around $1, compared with roughly $175 for Bryant’s and $20 for Iverson’s, and trails both Nash’s ($4) and Allen’s ($3).

The gap is even more pronounced in PSA 10s. Marbury’s Finest #62 sits in the $60 range, compared with $300 for Iverson and $150 for Nash, while his Topps Chrome #177 sells for around $100, roughly a tenth of Allen’s and not even remotely close to the two headliners from his Draft.

Marbury's Global Impact Helps Hobby Resurgence

Over the last year, Marbury's Card Ladder index is up nearly 21%. | Card Ladder

After a brief stop in Boston, Marbury, still in his late prime at 32, took his talents to the Beijing Ducks and reinvented himself in the Chinese Basketball Association, winning three championships and both league and Finals MVP awards.

But unlike most players who finish their careers overseas, Marbury became deeply embedded in Chinese culture, earning permanent residency, receiving a key to Beijing, and eventually being immortalized with a bronze statue outside the Ducks’ arena. His story was even turned into a musical, I Am Marbury, and commemorated in a museum.

That international fanbase is certainly part of the story behind Marbury’s recently resurgent card market, with dedicated collectors overseas regularly showcasing their collections on social media.

Marbury's 1998 Skybox Premium That's Jam is up nearly 125% over the last year. | Card Ladder

Over the last year, his Card Ladder index is up 20.89%, with three of his mid-tier inserts more than doubling in price.

Raw copies of his 1998 Skybox Premium That’s Jam (seriously, the ’90s had the greatest inserts and it’s not even close) and 1997 Ultra Star Power Star have both jumped by roughly 125%. A 1997 Metal Universe Platinum Portrait sold for an all-time high of $435 on Sept. 3, up from $203 the previous year.

Marbury Biggest Cards and Recent Sales

When Marbury’s low-numbered cards that hardly ever see the light of day have surfaced, they’ve commanded massive prices.

Marbury's biggest standalone card, a jersey-match 1998 E-X Century Credentials, sold for $62k. | Card Ladder

Six of his highest-selling standalone cards have sold since August 2025, headlined by a jersey-match 1998 Skybox E-X Century Essential Credentials Now, one of just four in existence, which brought in $62,100 last August.

Three copies of his 1997 Skybox E-X2001 Essential Credentials Now, numbered to 13, sold within the last eight months, ranging from $42,000 to $50,000 depending on the grade. His 1997 Metal Universe Championship Precious Metal Gems and 1998 PMG, both in PSA 7 slabs, sold for exactly $18,600 apiece during the same time.

When Marbury has been joined on cardboard by the elite members of his legendary draft class, those cards have gone for astronomical numbers. A 2007 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection All-NBA Access Triple Logoman featuring Bryant and Iverson alongside Marbury brought in $146,400 in March 2022, while a 2004 Flair Head of the Class Masterpiece Logo Patch featuring Marbury, Iverson, and Allen sold for $68,320 on August 16.

A one-of-one Triple Logoman featuring three of the biggest stars from the 1996 Draft sold for $146k in 2022. | Card Ladder

For a player whose NBA career never quite lived up to expectations and detoured in unexpected directions, Marbury managed to build an impressive second act and a strong collector base that now stretches from Minnesota to Beijing.