Each week in the NBA, Thursday night’s are the calm before the storm, as the NBA Cup on Friday usually brings a ton of great matchups.

Still, a four-game slate on Nov. 19 has a ton of intrigue, and the SI Betting team is always sharing our favorite NBA player props no matter how many teams take the floor.

Thursday’s NBA Lineup

New York Knicks @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors @ Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Los Angeles Clippers @ San Antonio Spurs

There are several stars to consider on Thursday even with just eight teams in action, as Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, LaMelo Ball, Yaxel Lendeborg, Deni Avdija, Cameron Boozer, Victor Wembanyama and more will take the floor.

Betting on player props – especially in a small slate like this – is a great way to avoid exposure to game results and simply target players in favorable matchups.

I’ve narrowed things down to my four favorite props, including a pick for Towns on Nov. 19.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 19

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Karl Anthony Towns 13+ Rebounds (-139)

Towns is in a contract year for the Knicks, and he’s continued to show why he’s one of the best big men in the NBA.

The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 21.2 points, 14.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3.

I’m targeting KAT on the boards against a Minnesota team that ranks in the top 10 in the NBA in rebound percentage but is also just 15th in opponent rebounds per game. Towns has at least 13 boards in nine of his 14 games and leads in the league in rebounding.

The key? The Knicks star is averaging over 22 rebound chances per night, and the Knicks have needed him even more on the glass with Josh Hart off to a slow start this season. I’ll gladly take KAT to come near his season average on Thursday.

Stephon Castle OVER 17.5 Points (-119)

This season, the Clippers are allowing the second-most points per game to opposing point guards (32.51), which sets up well for both Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox with Dylan Harper sidelined due to a hip injury.

Castle has been the more reliable scoring option than Fox, averaging 15.3 points per game while taking at least 10 shots in 13 of his 15 matchups.

Harper has emerged as the No. 2 scorer in this offense, so there is going to be a lot of slack to pick up as long as he remains out. Harper is averaging over 18 points per game in the 2026-27 season.

A former UConn star, Castle has cleared this prop five times in the 2026-27 season, including twice in his last three games (32 and 20 points in those matchups). He should be able to bully a smaller guard like Darius Garland, and Castle has seen his free-throw attempts rise in November while shooting over 43 percent from the field.

Brandin Podziemski UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-138)

Golden State guard Brandin Podziemski has been asked to take on a bigger role in the Warriors’ offense with Steph Curry sidelined for the next few weeks, but he has a tough matchup on Thursday against this Grizzlies team.

Memphis is No. 5 in the league in opponent 3-point percentage, No. 7 in opponent 3s made per game and 10th in defensive rating. So, I’m fading Podziemski as a shooter, especially after his 0-for-5 showing from deep against Dallas on Wednesday.

Podz is still shooting 37.8 percent from 3, but he’s taking just 6.9 shots per night from beyond the arc. That makes him a bit of a risky play against an elite 3-point defense, especially since the Grizzlies held him to 2-for-8 shooting from 3 earlier this season.

The Warriors guard has cleared this prop in seven of his 13 games, but I’ll take the UNDER on the second night of a back-to-back.

Deni Avdija OVER 24.5 Points (-103)

This prop is set right around Avdija’s season average, and the Bucks (29th in defensive rating) have struggled to slow anyone down in the 2026-27 season.

Not only is Milwaukee 29th in defensive rating, but it’s allowing over 120 points per game (27th) through the first month of the season. Now, the Bucks have to face Avdija and the Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back after giving up 137 points in a loss to Miami on Wednesday.

In his first 13 games, Avdija has cleared 24.5 points just five times, but he’s done so in three games in a row. In addition to that, he’s finished with 24 or more points in eight games and at least 21 points in 11 games.

So, Avdija is going to hover around this number on Thursday night. He’s still taking over 15 shots per game and over eight free throws per night, giving him a clear floor when it comes to any scoring prop.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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