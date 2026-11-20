Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
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The Oklahoma City are looking to get back on track when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.
It looked like the Thunder turned things around with a 125-103 win in Sacramento to close out their road trip, but they lost 117-112 to the Hawks in their return home. They’ve now lost four of their last five games.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans came back down to earth after a 115-94 win over the Warriors earlier this week. That victory ended a six-game skid, but they lost 122-109 to Detroit on Wednesday night.
The Thunder swept the three-game season series last year, but the Pelicans covered the spread in the last two losses.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pelicans +11.5 (-114)
- Thunder -11.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Pelicans +411
- Thunder -546
Total
- 228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pelicans vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 20
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): GCSEN, KSBI
- Pelicans record: 5-11
- Thunder record: 9-6
Pelicans vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Malik Dia – Out
- Bennedict Mathurin – Out
- Bryce McGowens – Out
- Trey Murphy III – Questionable
- Dejounte Murray – Out
- Jaron Pierre Jr. – Probable
- Julian Reese – Out
- Trendon Watford – Out
Thunder Injury Report
- Alex Caruso – Questionable
- Chet Holmgren – Out
- Thomas Sorber – Out
- Nikola Topic – Out
- Cason Wallace – Out
- Jalen Williams – Out
Pelicans vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zion Williamson OVER 20.5 Points (-117)
Zion Williamson faces a tough test tonight against the Thunder, but I think he’s up for the challenge.
The forward is averaging 21.7 points per game this season, and has been fairly consistent overall. He’s scored at least 21 points in 11 of 15 games this year, including five of his last six contests. He also reached the 21-point mark in 35 of 62 (56%) of his games last season.
Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
The Thunder are looking to bounce back after losing their first game at home after a road trip. They’ve now had a day off to rest up and prepare for this matchup against an inferior Pelicans squad.
The Pelicans have quite a few blowout losses already on their slate this season, and the Thunder covered as -12.5 favorites in Sacramento and against Washington recently, winning by 22 and 39.
I’ll take OKC by a dozen tonight.
Pick: Thunder -11.5 (-106)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop