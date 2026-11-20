The Oklahoma City are looking to get back on track when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

It looked like the Thunder turned things around with a 125-103 win in Sacramento to close out their road trip, but they lost 117-112 to the Hawks in their return home. They’ve now lost four of their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans came back down to earth after a 115-94 win over the Warriors earlier this week. That victory ended a six-game skid, but they lost 122-109 to Detroit on Wednesday night.

The Thunder swept the three-game season series last year, but the Pelicans covered the spread in the last two losses.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pelicans +11.5 (-114)

Thunder -11.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Pelicans +411

Thunder -546

Total

228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pelicans vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 20

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): GCSEN, KSBI

Pelicans record: 5-11

Thunder record: 9-6

Pelicans vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report

Malik Dia – Out

Bennedict Mathurin – Out

Bryce McGowens – Out

Trey Murphy III – Questionable

Dejounte Murray – Out

Jaron Pierre Jr. – Probable

Julian Reese – Out

Trendon Watford – Out

Thunder Injury Report

Alex Caruso – Questionable

Chet Holmgren – Out

Thomas Sorber – Out

Nikola Topic – Out

Cason Wallace – Out

Jalen Williams – Out

Pelicans vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets

Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

Zion Williamson OVER 20.5 Points (-117)

Zion Williamson faces a tough test tonight against the Thunder, but I think he’s up for the challenge.

The forward is averaging 21.7 points per game this season, and has been fairly consistent overall. He’s scored at least 21 points in 11 of 15 games this year, including five of his last six contests. He also reached the 21-point mark in 35 of 62 (56%) of his games last season.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

The Thunder are looking to bounce back after losing their first game at home after a road trip. They’ve now had a day off to rest up and prepare for this matchup against an inferior Pelicans squad.

The Pelicans have quite a few blowout losses already on their slate this season, and the Thunder covered as -12.5 favorites in Sacramento and against Washington recently, winning by 22 and 39.

I’ll take OKC by a dozen tonight.

Pick: Thunder -11.5 (-106)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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