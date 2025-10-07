Topps honors Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grand slam

The Toronto Blue Jays have made the postseason 11 times since their franchise began playing in 1977, and won two World Series rings. Yet never in their nearly 50-year history has anyone ever hit a grand slam in the postseason. Until Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came to the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Yankees in game two of the ALDS.

With one out and the bases loaded, he took a 2-1 four-seam fastball from Will Warren deep to the second deck of the left field stands. He knew it was a big hit, staring as it sailed and nonchalantly flipping his bat before his home run trot.

Announced via their social media channels, Topps has created a Topps Now card to commemorate the momentous, franchise-first event.

Vladdy's bat flip from Toronto's first-ever postseason grand slam has already been turned into a trading card 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U42eHAcUlN — Topps (@Topps) October 6, 2025

At the time of this writing, the card was available on Topps' website for another 20 hours.

Buyers can purchase packages of one, five, 10, or 20 cards. And with most Topps Now card releases, there is the opportunity to get parallels and autographs. The parallels offered with this card include gold foil numbered to 50, orange foil numbered to 25, red foil numbered to five and the 1-of-1 foilfractor. Each of the parallels black, red, and foilfractor have the possibility of autographs via a redemption.

On the left, is the base Topps Now card commemorating Vladimir Guerrero jr.'s grand slam. On the right is the foilfractor, 1-of-1 autographed version of the card. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/mtmzxr3t

What's interesting about 2025 with Topps Now cards is that the company has included ultra rare Chrome and Opal Chrome pattern parallels if certain print run numbers are hit.

New in 2025 Topps has created a tier system, where certain numbers in print run will unlock new parallels. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/mtmzxr3t

Topps Now cards are generally available to order for only 24 hours after they're released. The orders will ship 10-15 business days after the availability expires on October 7, 2025.

Oct 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

