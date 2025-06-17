Top Iconic Dodgers Players and Their Rookie Cards
Today we will go down the rabbit hole of another iconic franchise, the Dodgers, discussing their Top 5 players of all time. While we discuss their greatness, we will also flash back on a must have rookie card, and their values.
With an incredible lineup currently on the LA Dodgers, I will list one player that should soon crack this Top 5 list.
A couple of rules when making the Top 5 list:
1. They must of played for the Dodgers a minimum of 5 years.
2. They must of had some of their best years with the Dodgers.
3. Both Brooklyn and LA Dodgers will be under one umbrella, when discussing this list.
Soon to Be: Shohei Ohtani
The most talked about baseball player in the world, is also the greatest player in the world currently. Even with the amount of pressure Ohtani has on his shoulders, he continues to raise the bar. In 8 short years, Ohtani already has 3 MVP's and 1 second place finish. Last year, he became the first player ever to hit over 50 home runs, and steal over 50 bases. While doing this, he also led the league in Runs, RBI's, WAR, and slew of other categories. I havent even mentioned that he has a career 38-19 record when pitching.
One of the more iconic Ohtani rookie cards is his 2018 Bowman Chrome Batting card. His PSA 10 is highly sought after, but it also comes with a hefty price tag of around $1,200 to $1,300.
Number 5: Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale should get more credit around baseball for how great he was. At 6'5 he was as imposing as any other pitcher to step on a mound. The 9x All-Star was everything fans wanted out of a pitcher. Drysdale's greatest ability was availability. He would pitch in over 30 games a season 10 times. Of those 10 times, he clipped 40 starts or more, 4 times. The 1962 Cy Young award winner would help the Dodgers win 3 World Series titles.
A 1957 Topps Don Drysdale rookie card isnt impossible to obtain, as a PSA 4 can typically be had for around $150-$200. However when you start getting up to a PSA 8, expect to spend a few thousand. Recently, this PSA 8 closed at $2,950.
Number 4: Duke Snider
Duke Snider was both incredible in the field and the bat. According to Statmuse, Snider hit more home runs in the 1950's than any other player (326). During the 50's he would have 6 Top 10 MVP finishes, coming as close as 2nd in 1955. Snider would launch over 40 home runs in a season 5 times, while driving in over 100 RBI's in a season 6 times. The 8x All-Star would bring the championship home twice for the Dodgers.
To find a Duke Snider RC, you would have to search for his 1949 Bowman. Because of the cards being over 75 years old, even an SGC 3 would be considered a nice looking card, and still holds value. You should be able to find an SGC for around $800.
Number 3: Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw may be this generations greatest pitcher ever. Kershaw has placed in the Top 5 Cy Young voting, a crazy 7 times, winning it 3 times. In 2011 Kershaw won the Triple Crown award for pitchers, leading the league in Wins, ERA, and Strikeouts. 2014 he brought home both the Cy Young, and the league MVP. Now 18 years in the league, the 10x All-Star still carries a miniscule 2.51 ERA.
One of Kershaw's most popular rookie cards, is his 2008 Topps Update RC. The PSA 10 version of this card still holds incredible value, as it will run you around $500.
Number 2: Sandy Koufax
If it wasnt for chronic athritis, Koufax may have ended up being the greatest pitcher ever. Even retiring at the age of 30, Koufax put together a hall of fame career. In a 4 year stretch from 1963-1966, there was absolutely no one better, going 97-27. He led the league each of those years in ERA, compiling just a 1.82 earned run average. Not only did he win the Cy Young 3 out of the 4 years, but he also won the Triple Crown award, 3 out of 4 years. The 7x All-Star, was also a 3x champion with the Dodgers.
Being one of the most sought after sets to chase in Topps history, the Koufax RC is not going to come cheap. Two PSA 7's recently sold for $6,800 and $8,000 respectively on eBay. For bargain shoppers like myself, you can still score a PSA 1 for under $500.
Number 1: Jackie Robinson
Robinson broke through the color barrier, and became the first black man to play baseball in the Major Leagues. Even with all the unimaginable situations he was put through throughout his career, he kept his head held up high, and starred on the biggest stage. Jackie Robinson would take home the Rookie of the Year award in 1947, and then go on to take home the MVP in 1949. Not getting a chance to play in the league until he was 28 years old, he would still compile over 1,500 hits, and a .313 batting average. He would lead the league in WAR 3x, and carried a career WAR average of 7.3.
Major League baseball retired his number 42, making it the first retired number league wide.
The 1948 Leaf RC is not for those light in the wallet. A PSA 1 recently sold on eBay for almost $7,000, with a PSA 2 going for almost $8,000. As you can see from the picture below, this gorgeous PSA 6.5 recently sold for $36,250.