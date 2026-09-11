Pirates vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 11

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs will face each other in a weekend series between two teams trending in opposite directions. The Pirates have won four straight games, including a series sweep against the Chicago White Sox, while the Cubs have lost four straight games, including getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cubs are all of a sudden in danger of falling out of a playoff spot, sitting just three games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Meanwhile, the Pirates are still alive for a postseason berth, but will need to keep stacking up wins in the final stretch of the season.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this afternoon's series opener.

Pirates vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates +1.5 (-125)

Cubs -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline

Pirates +165

Cubs -200

Total

OVER 8 (-115)

UNDER 8 (-105)

Pirates vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Friday, September 11

Time: 2:20 PM ET

Venue:Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): SportsNet Pittsburgh, Marquee Sports Network

Pirates record: 74-73

Cubs record: 81-66

Pirates vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Pittsburgh: Wilber Dotel, RHP (1-4, 4.41 ERA)

Chicago: Shota Imanaga, LHP (9-10, 3.91 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryan Reynolds Home Run (+550)

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I made the case for betting on Bryan Reynolds of the Pirates to hit a home run:

Bryan Reynolds has shown fantastic power when facing left-handed pitchers this season. His slugging percentage improves from .415 against righties to .445 against lefties, and six of his 16 home runs have come against lefties, despite only 35% of his at-bats being against left-handed pitchers.

He and the Pirates will face a lefty starter today, Shota Imanaga of the Chicago Cubs, who, despite having a strong ERA of 3.91, has had some trouble keeping the ball in the park this season. He has a home runs allowed rate of 1.9 per nine innings pitched.

Pirates vs. Cubs Prediction and Best Bet

I'm going to take a chance on betting thon e Pirates as significant underdogs in this spot. While I think the Cubs are the rightfully favored team, I think Pittsburgh has a better chance of pulling off the upset than the betting market is giving them credit for.

This could be a good time to sell some stock in the Cubs, whose offense has cooled off over the past week. In the past seven days, they're just 15th in wRC+, only two spots above the Pirates.

Keep an eye on Wilber Dotel of the Pirates. He has a 4.41 ERA, but he has an xERA of 3.73, which tells me he's been pitching better than his ERA indicates so far this season.

I'll take a chance on the Pirates as road underdogs this afternoon.

Pick: Pirates +165 via BetMGM

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