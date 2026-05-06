What we know today as the modern NFL started kicking off in the early 1980s. Future legends like Joe Montana and defensive heroes like Dan Hampton were just beginning their careers. The 1981 Topps football card set capitalized on the sport's growing popularity, hitting the jackpot by including the iconic rookie card of future Hall of Famer Montana - there's no question he's the star of the set, but there are other legends included here who shouldn't be overlooked.

Like most cards produced during this era, collectors have to be on the lookout for centering issues and print defects. Also of note is the fact that this set was an unlicensed product, as Topps didn't yet have the NFL license. Let's have some fun and take a closer look at an all-time classic set.

1981 Topps Kellen Winslow Rookie Card

1981 Kellen Winslow Topps | CardLadder

Of the four rookie cards being discussed, Kellen Winslow's rookie goes for the least amount, and in a way that's to be expected - tight ends haven't exactly been hobby stars over the years. Kellen Winslow, however, was no ordinary tight end. He played his entire career with the San Diego Chargers and put up very respectable stats with 45 touchdowns on 541 receptions.

His rookie seen above in a PSA 10 fetches around $800.

1981 Topps Art Monk Rookie Card

1981 Art Monk Topps | CardLadder

One of the best wide receivers of his generation, Art Monk's number 81 was retired recently by the Washington Commanders. He also received, to date, the longest standing ovation ever for an inductee at his Hall of Fame induction. Part of "The Posse", along with Ricky Sanders and Gary Clark, Monk helped lead the way to three Super Bowl wins.

His Topps rookie card in a PSA 10 goes for around $1,900.

1981 Topps Dan Hampton Rookie Card

1981 Dan Hampton Topps | CardLadder

Dan Hampton was one of the best defensive linemen of the 80s, and there's an argument to be made that he was the best of all time. Like other legends, Howie Long and Reggie White, he played both end and tackle.

Hampton's rookie card in a PSA 10 can be had for around $3,500.

1981 Topps Joe Montana Rookie Card

1981 Joe Montana Topps | CardLadder

For many, this is THE football card of the 80's.

Four Super Bowl wins and three Super Bowl MVPs have made Montana's football cards highly sought-after collectibles and investments. After all, the nickname "Joe Cool" is not given to just any quarterback! Montana's Topps 1981 card is his only rookie, so there's really no choice but to accept the airbrushed helmet due to the licensing issue.

A PSA 10 of Montana's iconic rookie card averages out around $48,000 over the last few sales.