CBS Sports Issues Statement About Tony Romo’s Broadcasting Future After Arrest
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Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was arrested last week in Milwaukee on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence. While speculation about his role as the lead NFL analyst for CBS has run rampant in the days following his arrest, we now have an answer for how the network will handle the situation.
On Friday, CBS announced in a statement that Romo has been placed on leave. J.J. Watt will be filling in for him during his absence, joining announcer Jim Nantz and reporter Tracy Wolfson on the network’s lead NFL team.
The first CBS regular-season broadcast featuring that top team is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13 in Week 1.
Romo played in a golf tournament in the hours before being pulled over in Milwaukee. After failing field sobriety tests, he was placed under arrest. The police body cam footage of his arrest has since gone viral.
According to the police report, Romo was cited for having an open container of alcohol in his car when he was pulled over.
Romo, 46, is from Wisconsin and was competing in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship before his arrest. He was hired by CBS to serve as their top color analyst in 2017.
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Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.