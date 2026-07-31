CBS Sports Issues Statement About Tony Romo’s Broadcasting Future After Arrest

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was arrested last week in Milwaukee on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence. While speculation about his role as the lead NFL analyst for CBS has run rampant in the days following his arrest, we now have an answer for how the network will handle the situation.

On Friday, CBS announced in a statement that Romo has been placed on leave. J.J. Watt will be filling in for him during his absence, joining announcer Jim Nantz and reporter Tracy Wolfson on the network’s lead NFL team.

The first CBS regular-season broadcast featuring that top team is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13 in Week 1.

Romo played in a golf tournament in the hours before being pulled over in Milwaukee. After failing field sobriety tests, he was placed under arrest. The police body cam footage of his arrest has since gone viral.

According to the police report, Romo was cited for having an open container of alcohol in his car when he was pulled over.

Romo, 46, is from Wisconsin and was competing in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship before his arrest. He was hired by CBS to serve as their top color analyst in 2017.

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