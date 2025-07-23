3 Iconic Philip Rivers' Rookie Autographs
In one of the coolest moments of his career, Philip Rivers announced the following via the Los Angeles Chargers X account yesterday, “I’m Philip Rivers. Quarterback. And I’m retiring a Charger”. Rivers, who was known for his intense level of competitiveness, his durability as a long-time starting quarterback for a single team, and his highly unconventional throwing motion, retires with the team that drafted him back in 2004. In the wake of this announcement, here are three essential Philip Rivers rookie cards for collectors to consider.
2004 Panini Playoff Contenders - Autograph (Card No. 162) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $150-$190 while previously sales of its PSA 10 counterpart have sold in the $3,000 range, although those sales were back in 2021.
2004 Topps Finest - Autograph (Card No. 109) – Featuring a chrome-style design with a great array of refractors, this rookie class is led by the likes of not just Philip Rivers but also headlined by Ben Roethlisberger and Larry Fitzgerald. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $70-$110 while recent sales of its PSA 10 counterpart have sold between $175-$250.
2004 Upper Deck - Finite HG Signatures - Autograph (Card No. FS-PR) – One of the more standout collectibles when it comes to his rookie autographed cards, this card offers both a limited print autograph and Upper Deck's signature foil design. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $125-$175 while recent sales of its PSA 10 counterpart have sold for upwards of $1,000. (One thing that should be noted is the fact that there are only 3 PSA 10s in existence).
There's no doubt that the legacy of Philip Rivers will be one for the ages especially since his career longivity and throwing style were admirable in thier own right. With that said, and from a collectibles perspective, his cards continue to remain in high demand among collectors especially since they offer an affordable entry point for those looking to acquire his PSA 10 autographs.